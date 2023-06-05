US fighter jets scrambled to intercept unresponsive plane

US officials said F-16 fighter jets were dispatched to intercept a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot. The plane flew over the Washington D.C. area and ultimately crashed into the mountains of Virginia.

US officials on Sunday dispatched F-16 fighter jetsto intercept a light aircraft with an unresponsive pilot that violated airspace in the Washington D.C. area.

The fighter aircraft intercepted the civilian Cessna 560 Citation V plane at approximately 3:20 p.m. (2020 GMT) while it was flying over Washington, D.C., and northern Virginia, the North American Aerospace

Defense (NORAD) Command said in a statement.

"The pilot was unresponsive and the Cessna subsequently crashed near the George Washington National Forest, Virginia. NORAD attempted to establish contact with the pilot until the aircraft crashed," the statement read.

The US Air Force fighter jets used flares "in an attempt to draw attention from the pilot," NORAD said, adding that the aircraft "were authorized to travel at supersonic speeds and a sonic boom may have

been heard by residents of the region."

The civilian plane had taken off from Elizabethton, Tennessee, and was bound for Long Island, New York, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said.

But flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed that it had turned around after flying over Long Island and headed back south over Washington and into Virginia.

Who was on board

Flight-tracking website Flight Aware revealed that the Cessna was registered to Encore Motors of Melbourne Inc..

John Rumpel, who runs the company, told the Washington Post that his daughter, a 2-year-old grandchild and her nanny, along with the pilot, were on board. "We know nothing about the crash. We are currently in contact with the FAA," he said.

They were returning to their home in East Hampton, on Long Island, after visiting his house in North Carolina, he added.

Sonic boom as fighter jets chase Cessna

The jet fighters prompted a sonic boom over the US capital in their attempt to pursue the errant Cessna Citation, officials said, causing consternation among people in the Washington area.

Sonic booms occur when an aircraft exceeds the speed of sound. They are capable of not just startling people on the ground but also causing damage, like shattered windows.

The US Air Force added that the jets also used flares to try to draw the pilot's attention.

The unresponsive aircraft crashed somewhere near Montebello, Virginia, some 170 miles southwest of the nation's capital at around 3:30 pm (1930 GMT), the FAA said.

Multiple US media reported the military did not shoot down the plane.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will conduct an investigation into the incident.

