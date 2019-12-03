 US slaps sanctions on Iran-linked Iraqis over protest abuses | News | DW | 06.12.2019

News

US slaps sanctions on Iran-linked Iraqis over protest abuses

More than 400 people have died since unrest began over two months ago. The US has backed Iraqi protesters as it imposed sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders.

A demonstrator throws tear gas towards Iraqi security forces during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad

The US imposed sanctions on three Iranian-linked Iraqi militia leaders on Friday for allegedly assisting efforts to thwart anti-government demonstrations that have been ongoing for several weeks.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo backed the Iraqi protesters: "The Iraqi people want their country back. They are calling for genuine reform and accountability and for trustworthy leaders who will put Iraq's national interests first," he said in a statement.

Read more: Iraq's post-Saddam political order has failed

The US imposed the punishment on three Iraqis — Qais al-Khazali, Laith al-Khazali, and Hussein Falil Aziz al-Lami — due to links to Popular Mobilization Forces, or Hashed al-Shaabi, a Shiite militia movement close to Iran.

The three leaders have had all their assets seized by the United States and have been banned from traveling to the US.

In addition, Washington also slapped sanctions on an Iraqi politician, Khamis Farhan al-Khanjar al-Issawi, as they accused him of bribery.

Watch video 05:43

Iraq: Consequences of corruption

Death toll continues to rise

More than 400 people have been killed since anti-government protests began at the beginning of October and have continued unabated despite the resignation of Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi, a close ally of Iran. Iraqi citizens are unhappy at the government's closeness to Iran and corruption.

Read more: Is the Middle East seeing a new Arab Spring?

A further 15 were killed on Friday as Iraqi security and medical officials said unknown assailants shot at protesters in Baghdad's Khilani Square. Some 30 more were wounded.

  • A man waves an Iraqi flag at anti-government protests in downtown Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/A. al Mohammedaw)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property

    On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

  • Security forces run after protesters in Baghdad while unleashing tear gas (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Mohammed)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Violent police crackdown

    Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

  • Barham Saleh sits in a chair at the Arab League Summit in Tunisia in March 2019 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Belaid)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Calls for restraint

    The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

  • People stand on a bridge and wave flags at a protest in Baghdad (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More protests, more deaths

    Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

  • Protest in Bagdad show smoke rising from a dumpster that is on fire as part of anti-government protests (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Protest multiply

    The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

  • Iraq protesters face off with soldiers as thery try to take over a armored vehicle (picture-alliance/AP Photo/H. Mizban)

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    More instability ahead

    The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

  • Iraq anti-government protests in Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    Anti-government blogger arrested

    Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

  • Iraq demonstrations in Tahrir Square, Baghdad

    Violence erupts during protests in Iraq

    No end in sight as death toll rises

    As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces.

    Author: Cristina Burack


jsi/aw (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Iraq: Consequences of corruption  

