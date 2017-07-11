US slaps new sanctions on Chinese officials over Hong Kong

On Monday the United States Treasury and State Departments announced a freeze on any US assets of the 14 vice chairs of Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, while barring them and their families from travelling to America.

The committee is largely responsible for pushing through a tough new security law in June intended to crackdown on pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong. This prompted international warnings that China was violating its 1997 promise to allow a separate system to remain in place within the former British colony.

The law has provided political cover for China's largely successful attempt to stamp out the protests that rocked Hong Kong last year. After it repeatedly failed to clear Hong Kong's legislature, it was imposed on the partly-autonomous city via Beijing instead.

More anti-democracy arrests

On Monday Hong Kong police cited the law as they arrested three others who last month chanted slogans at a university campus.

"Beijing's unrelenting assault against Hong Kong's democratic processes has gutted its Legislative Council, rendering the body a rubber stamp devoid of meaningful opposition,'' Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement condemning China's violations of the 1997 transfer agreement.

This has "effectively neutered the ability of the people of Hong Kong to choose their elected representatives," said Pompeo.

The latest sanctions "underscore that the United States will continue to work with our allies and partners to hold Beijing accountable for undermining Hong Kong's promised autonomy," he continued.

Targeted officials

The 14 officials are Wang Chen, Cao Jianming, Zhang Chunxian, Shen Yueyue, Ji Bingxuan, Arken Imirbaki, Wan Exiang, Chen Du, Wang Dongming, Padma Choling, Ding Zhongli, Hao Mingjin, Cai Dafeng, and Wu Weihua.

The chief executive of Hong Kong's legislature, Carrie Lam, is already subject to prior US sanctions

Lam's piles of cash

The United States has already imposed sanctions on Hong Kong's pro-Beijing leader, Carrie Lam, who remains central to anti-democracy efforts. Though she has sought to downplay their effect, she acknowledged in a recent interview that she relies on "piles of cash" as she cannot maintain a bank account due to US Treasury Department pressure.

Parting gifts from Trump

In the waning days of the Trump administration, it has also further restricted visa access for all Chinese Communist Party officials, while stepping up punitive measures against Iran and Venezuela as well.

