US slams 'intolerable' support for Venezuela's Maduro

The US on Tuesday promoted its policy of maximum pressure on Venezuela in the Peruvian capital Lima, where dozens of countries gathered to discuss the political crisis plaguing the oil-rich nation.

For nearly 8 months, Venezuela has been embroiled in a struggle between Juan Guaido, speaker of the National Assembly, who proclaimed himself acting president, and President Nicolas Maduro.

The US supports Guaido, has applied economic sanctions and sought to isolate the Maduro regime. Prior to the Lima meeting, Washington announced the freezing of all Venezuelan government assets in the US, but fell short of a total embargo on the South American nation.

"The Maduro regime now joins that exclusive club of rogue states," Bolton said at the one-day conference. "We are sending a signal to third parties that want to do business with the Maduro regime: Proceed with extreme caution," Bolton said.

Support for Maduro: ‘intolerable'

Representatives of more than 50 countries attended the meeting, including Germany, Britain, France and Japan, as well as representatives for the European Union and Inter-American Development Bank.

But China, Russia, Cuba and Turkey, traditional allies of Venezuela's government, snubbed the event. Mexico and Uruguay also turned down the invitation, as they have sought to stay neutral in the political conflict.

For Venezuela's allies, Washington had a clear message. "To both Russia and China, we say that your support to the Maduro regime is intolerable," Bolton told the conference.

"We are taking this step to deny Maduro access to the global financial system, and to further isolate him internationally," the US national security adviser said.

Colombia, which has borne the brunt of the Venezuelan refugee crisis, backed the US strategy. Foreign Minister Carlos Holmes Trujillo urged more support for Guaido, "more pressure" on Maduro and "more sanctions."

Peru's government, the meeting's host, had said the goal was to reach consensus on a solution for Venezuela's crisis and to gather financing to help regional nations affected by the massive influx of refugees. But not much progress was achieved on either front.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Waiting in line Venezuelan migrants wait in line to have their registration number and details checked before receiving their lunch. The UN's World Food Program serves food three times a day.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Hanging out to dry Rows of tents provided by the UNCHR for the refugees line the reception center in Maicao, providing as much comfort as is possible in these circumstances.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Looking for a way out The recently inaugurated reception center in Maicao in the La Guajira region — a collaboration between the UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency and the Colombian authorities — is the first of its kind in Colombia. Local and national government agencies called on the UNHCR for aid because of the steady influx of Venezuelan migrants and refugees crossing the border into Maicao.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Lack of purpose Domingo Antonio Fernandez Lopez, a 72-year-old former journalist and professor, used to hear about and see refugees in the news, but never thought he would end up in a shelter as well. Having worked most of his life, he now feels useless. Every morning he gets up, waits to have breakfast, and waters the area near the entrance of his tent because the dust is affecting his lungs and eyes.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Hoping for a better life Rusmari Luna Pereira brought a bracelet with her from Venezuela her mother made for her for the trip. She had to leave with her children because she couldn’t provide for them anymore. She said some people in Venezuela give their children to other families, others abandoned them on the streets. She said she found those stories hard to believe but now understands how desperate some of them are.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Dreaming of home Rosmery Castillo left Venezuela a month ago with two of her children and left a third with her brother. She was a nurse in Valencia but her minimum wage was wiped out by high inflation, leaving her with almost nothing to buy food. She plans to return to Venezuela as soon as the situation improves to be with her mother and grandmother, who she had to leave behind.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Sharing the will to survive Rosmery Castillo (34, left) and Vanesa Añez Añez (19) did not know each other when they both arrived at the UNHCR reception center at the same time. They were placed in a tent to share.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia A helping hand A Colombian Red Cross clinic at the reception center caters to health issues the migrants and refugees may suffer from such as lung problems caused by the dust from the La Guajira Desert.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Solidarity and understanding Xenophobia is always hovering in the background, but La Guajira has a historical connection with Maracaibo in Venezuela. Many people from La Guajira moved to Venezuela during the Colombian FARC conflict. There is solidarity among people of both sides. There are also many IDPs in Colombia, who understand what it is like for the Venezuelans to be in this predicament.

Venezuelans find refuge, solidarity in Colombia Taking the legal route The official crossing between Colombia and Venezuela is marked by a few fences and soldiers standing guard. There is one official way to cross between Colombia and Venezuela, but some 150 illegal shortcuts, many of which end right in front of the official crossing. Author: Eline van Nes (Maicao, Colombia )



Venezuela seeks UN help

Venezuela's government on Tuesday responded to the assets freeze by asking the UN Security Council to urgently investigate what it dubbed "dangerous" actions by the US.

Venezuela's UN ambassador Samuel Moncada accused Donald Trump's administration of "sabotaging" talks between President Nicolas Maduro's government and opposition, which are currently ongoing and being mediated by Norway.

Maduro's government said the US was acting like an "outlaw state” and that the Trump administration was the "most racist in the history of the Western Hemisphere."

jcg/rt (AFP, EFE, dpa)

