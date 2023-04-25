US singer Harry Belafonte dies at the age of 96

Belafonte was one of the few Black singers who achieved success in the 1950s in the US.

Singer, actor and civil rights campaigner Harry Belafonte died on Tuesday at the age of 96, the US media reported.

He died of congestive heart failure while in his New York home with his wife Pamela by his said, according to his public relations firm.

Belafonte was born in Harlem to a Jamaican mother and a father from the French territory of Martinique. He became a superstar entertainer who introduced a Caribbean flair to mainstream US music.

He gained fame for his hits such as "Banana Boat Song (Day-O)," selling millions of records throughout his career. He was one of the first Black artists to succeed against the backdrop of segregation.

But he also dedicated much of his time, and money, to pursuing civil rights. He was a close friend to Martin Luther King Jr and his family.

More to come…

ab/jcg (Reuters, AFP)