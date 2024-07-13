  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Euro 2024Israel-Hamas warUkraine
Breaking
PoliticsUnited States of America

US: Shots heard at Donald Trump rally

July 14, 2024

A Donald Trump rally in the US has been interrupted by several loud noises that sounded like gunshots. Trump appeared to have blood on his face afterwards. His security detail shepherded him away from the scene.

https://p.dw.com/p/4iG3X
Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., Saturday, July 13, 2024.
Trump appeared to be bleeding in footage soon after the shots rang outImage: Gene J. Puskar/AP Photos/picture alliance

Donald Trump has been whisked off stage at a rally in Pennsylvania after what sounded like several gunshots. 

Trump could be seen reaching towards his neck soon after. There appeared to be blood on his face. 

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania.
Security agents leapt on to the stage to surround TrumpImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

Agents from his protective detail rushed on to the stage and dived to cover Trump as screams could be heard from the crowd. 

The crowd then cheered as Trump stood and raised a fist. 

Donald Trump raising a fist surrounded by security agents soon after an apparent shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on July 13, 2024.
Trump stood back up and raised a fist before leaving the stageImage: Evan Vucci/AP Photos/picture alliance

His motorcade left the venue in Butler, Pennsylvania soon after. His condition was not immediately known.

This is a developing story. More to follow...

msh/rm (AFP, Reuters)  