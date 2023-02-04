US shoots down Chinese 'spy balloon' off Carolina coast

The US has shot down a Chinese balloon that had been floating over the mainland for days. It had just reached the East Coast. China had claimed it was a meteorological research vessel that had drifted off course.

The US on Saturday downed a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon first spotted above sensitive areas of Montana earlier in the week.

Television footage appeared to capture the moment the balloon was hit, with it visibly disintegrating and starting to lose altitude.

Shortly before, US President Joe Biden had said of the balloon: "We're going to take care of it."

The brief comment rekindled speculation of the US possibly trying to shoot or otherwise bring it down.

Meanwhile, air traffic had been suspended on Saturday near the balloon's loaction, shortly before it was shot down. The US Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) said it had temporarily blocked civilian flights within 100 square miles over the Atlantic Ocean and the South Carolina coast.

In the document posted on its website, the FAA warned pilots that the military could use deadly force if airplanes violate restrictions and do not comply with orders to leave.

An initial suggestion to shoot the suspected "spy balloon" down with F-22 fighter jets was turned down by the military, citing the risk posed by falling debris as greater than the perceived threat of the balloon itself.

However, those comments were made about the prospect of shooting it down over US soil, with its wreckage likely crashing onto land, not into the sea.

Balloon's last hours spent above the Carolinas

On Saturday morning, the balloon was reportedly spotted above the Carolinas, making its way toward the Atlantic.

Police in South Carolina ackonwledged its likely presence, and urged people not to try to take matters into their own hands, saying their weapons' bullets would not reach the high-altitude balloon, but that they would fall back to the ground.

First seen earlier this week, the balloon incident caused US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a high-stakes visit to Beijing, which aimed to ease the increasing tensions between the two countries.

China has maintained that the balloon was used for "civilian" meteorological purposes that deviated off course "due to the influence of westerly winds and its limited control capability."

What did China say about Blinken's visit?

Responding to a question about Blinken's decision to postpone his visit, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman denied that a visit was announced at all. He nevertheless said that maintaining contact "at all levels" was important, adding that the Chinese and US presidents had agreed on that during a rare meeting in Bali last November.

The spokesman reiterated once more the country's denial that the balloon was floated for surveillance purposes, describing it as a "civilian airship used for research, mainly meteorological purposes" in a Foreign Ministry statement on Saturday.

He said that China acted in accordance with international law and respected the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all countries.

"Some politicians and media in the US have hyped it up to attack and smear China. The Chinese side is firmly opposed to that," he said.

