  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Turkey-Syria earthquake
War in Ukraine
Munich Security Conference
Police stand outside an apartment following a shooting in Texas in 2011
The US is witnessing a rise in mass shootingsImage: Larry W. Smith/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Shootings in small Mississippi town leaves 6 dead

1 hour ago

The shootings occurred in multiple locations in the small town of Arkabutla. It is believed the suspect, who is being held in custody, acted alone.

https://p.dw.com/p/4NfvL

A gunman killed six people in a small rural town in the southern US state of Mississippi on Friday, local officials said.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to AP news agency.

What do we know so far?

The shootings all occurred in Arkabutla, a town consisting of fewer than 300 people which is situated some 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Among the victims were a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home, Memphis-based WMC-TV reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

Four more people were later found dead by deputies, according to the media outlet.

Governor Tate Reeves' office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known."

Shannon Brewer, a dispatcher for the Tate County Sheriff Department, also confirmed that a suspect was being held in custody.

jsi/wd (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video link to the 2023 Munich Security Conference

Zelenskyy, Scholz and Macron open Munich Security Conference

Politics4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A Nigerian soldier holds a grenade launcher

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

Nigeria's election: Security concerns stand out for voters

PoliticsFebruary 16, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

A US Air Force B-52H strategic bomber (top), a US Air Force C-17 cargo aircraft (top R) and four South Korean Air Force F-35A fighter jets are flying over South Korea during a joint air drill

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

South Korea: Why support for nukes is on the rise

Politics12 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Wind turbines in the Reinhardswald in Hessen, Germany

Germany's wind energy: Conservationists fear for forests

Germany's wind energy: Conservationists fear for forests

Business13 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Suzana M. (left) and Gent S., each photographed from behind, in their flat in Pristina, Kosovo, February 14, 2023

Kosovo: Love across the ethnic and political divide

Kosovo: Love across the ethnic and political divide

Conflicts10 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A man in Cairo walks past a foreign exchange office with a huge dollar note poster

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

Egypt: President El-Sissi's difficult economic makeover

PoliticsFebruary 16, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Nikki Haley on stage speaking into a microphone

US: What does Trump's first opponent Nikki Haley stand for?

US: What does Trump's first opponent Nikki Haley stand for?

Politics12 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Goods on supermarket shelves in Buenos Aires

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

Argentina's rampant inflation: Will price caps work?

BusinessFebruary 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage