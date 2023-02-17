US: Shootings in small Mississippi town leaves 6 dead

The shootings occurred in multiple locations in the small town of Arkabutla. It is believed the suspect, who is being held in custody, acted alone.

A gunman killed six people in a small rural town in the southern US state of Mississippi on Friday, local officials said.

A suspect has been taken into custody.

Mississippi Department of Public Safety spokesperson Bailey Martin confirmed the killings in Arkabutla, in Tate County, to AP news agency.

What do we know so far?

The shootings all occurred in Arkabutla, a town consisting of fewer than 300 people which is situated some 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Among the victims were a man fatally shot in a store and a woman killed inside a home, Memphis-based WMC-TV reported, citing Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance.

Four more people were later found dead by deputies, according to the media outlet.

Governor Tate Reeves' office said he had been briefed on the shootings and a male suspect was in custody.

"At this time, we believe he acted alone," Reeves said in a statement. "His motive is not yet known."

Shannon Brewer, a dispatcher for the Tate County Sheriff Department, also confirmed that a suspect was being held in custody.

