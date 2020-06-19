US shooting leaves 2 dead, 12 injured in North Carolina

At least two people were killed and seven people were wounded after a shooting in the US state of North Carolina early on Monday.

Police said that shots broke out at about midnight at an "impromptu block party" that followed Juneteenth celebrations in the city of Charlotte.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Deputy Chief Johnny Jennings told reporters that police were called to help an injured pedestrian and found hundreds of people in the streets. He said that after emergency services arrived, several shots were fired.

The crowd scattered, and at least additional five people were hit by vehicles while escaping.

No one was arrested by Monday morning.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of when the last enslaved African Americans learned they were set free, with the date tied to a June 19, 1865 declaration from the northern Union army in the American civil war, saying that all slaves in Texas were free.

Local reporters shared images of a heavy police presence after the incident.

AP contributed to this report.