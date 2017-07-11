 US: Shooting in South Carolina leaves multiple injured | News | DW | 16.04.2022

News

US: Shooting in South Carolina leaves multiple injured

A shooting in a shopping center in the US state of South Carolina has left several injured. The extent of the injuries is not known at present.

A US police vehicle

The shooting incident ocurred in the state's capital, Columbia

Several people were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of South Carolina, authorities said. The incident ocurred in the state's capital, Columbia.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet. 

"Officers have been evacuating the (Columbiana Center) mall and getting people to safety," it added.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/sri (Reuters, AP)

 

