US: Shooting in South Carolina leaves multiple injured

Several people were injured on Saturday in a shooting at a shopping center in the US state of South Carolina, authorities said. The incident ocurred in the state's capital, Columbia.

"We have confirmed that people have been injured during the incident — they are receiving medical attention. The extent of injuries unknown at this time," the Columbia Police Department said in a tweet.

"Officers have been evacuating the (Columbiana Center) mall and getting people to safety," it added.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

jcg/sri (Reuters, AP)