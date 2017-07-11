US: Shooting at transit station in Philadelphia leaves 7 people injured

A shooting at a transit station in Philadelphia on Wednesday left seven people injured and one suspect in custody. Police also recovered two firearms from the scene.

One man was shot in the back, authorities said, while two other men were shot in the legs. A 36-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were both shot in the thigh, while a 17-year-old girl was shot in her right arm.

A 71-year-old man was shot once in the stomach and multiple times in the legs. Authorities say he is in critical condition.

The shooting occurred at a Southeastern Pennsylvania Authority (SEPTA) station located in the Olney neighborhood, which is located in the northern part of the city. No SEPTA employees were harmed.

All seven victims rushed to the hospital

All seven victims were taken to hospitals in the area. Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw described the event as a "very brazen" shooting.

"We were able to get someone in custody as quickly as we did because we had officers in the area working on another assignment," Outlaw said. "I think it's very telling that folks that are willing to engage in these shootings are becoming more and more emboldened regardless or not if they see us out here," she added.

wd/aw (AP)