US: Shooting at Tennessee supermarket leaves at least 1 dead

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The shooting at a Kroger grocery store has left at least a dozen people injured, according to police. The suspect behind the shooting is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A shooting at a Kroger supermarket in the US state of Tennessee on Thursday left at least one person dead and 12 people injured, according to local authorities.
The shooting occurred in the town of Collierville near the major city of Memphis.
Collierville spokesperson Jennifer Casey told the Memphis-based The Commercial Appeal newspaper that several people were taken to the hospital.
The suspect behind the shooting is reportedly dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
More to follow...
wd/aw (AP)