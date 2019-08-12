 US: Several police officers shot in Philadelphia | News | DW | 14.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

A police operation in the neighborhood of Nicetown left six officers injured. Authorities said the shooter was still active.

Police respond to the shooting in Nicetown, Philadelphia

Philadelphia authorities said on Wednesday that several police officers have been shot in the neighborhood Nicetown, in the north part of the city.

The situation was described as "active and ongoing." Sergeant Eric Gripp confirmed on Twitter that at least one suspect had fired at police and that six officers had been injured. 

In an earlier tweet, Gripp asked media outlets not fly helicopters over the scene and urged residents to avoid the area.

According to local newspaper The Philadelphia Inquirer, quoting police sources, the shooting began when officers arrived at a house to serve a warrant. Police Commissioner Richard Ross told the Inquirer that two officers remained trapped inside the house.

Police told the paper that one of the suspects inside the house had livestreamed the incident on Facebook.

Residents from nearby streets were evacuated. Temple University tweeted that its Health Sciences Center Campus, located in the area of the shooting, was on lockdown. The university told students in the campus to shelter in place.

"Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," one of the tweets read.

A massive police presence, with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn, could be seen in images from local media outlets. Witnesses said they heard multiple gunshots.

Local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia reported that an officer and a pedestrian were injured in a car crash at the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said many of its agents had responded to the scene and were assisting the Philadelphia police.

jcg/kl (AP, AFP)

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

El Paso shooter said to have deliberately targeted 'Mexicans'

The suspect in last Saturday's mass shooting in El Paso has told police he was targeting 'Mexicans' in the attack. Authorities believe he wrote a racist screed decrying a 'Hispanic invasion' of the US. (10.08.2019)  

Ohio shooter interested in violent ideology: FBI

Armed with a semi-automatic gun, the Ohio shooter killed nine people including his own sister. Friends of the man told news outlets he had troubling behavior around women. The FBI has opened a probe into his motives. (07.08.2019)  

8chan goes dark after US mass shootings

Perpetrators of mass shootings in the US have used the website to disseminate white nationalist propaganda. A cybersecurity firm has withdrawn its services to 8chan, saying: "They have proven themselves to be lawless." (05.08.2019)  

Against the Current: El Paso shooting follows years of hateful messages

After the El Paso massacre, US President Donald Trump condemned racism and intolerance. But the message that hate has no place in the United States is one he still needs to get, writes Anabel Hernandez. (11.08.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Bulletproof backpack see sales spike after recent US shootings 12.08.2019

Bulletproof backpack sales see a sharp increase in the United States after a recent spate of domestic mass shootings.

USA Schießerei in Dayton, Ohio

Ohio shooter interested in violent ideology: FBI 06.08.2019

Armed with a semi-automatic gun, the Ohio shooter killed nine people including his own sister. Friends of the man told news outlets he had troubling behavior around women. The FBI has opened a probe into his motives.

Texas, El Paso: Trauer nach Schießerei im Walmart

Against the Current: El Paso shooting follows years of hateful messages 11.08.2019

After the El Paso massacre, US President Donald Trump condemned racism and intolerance. But the message that hate has no place in the United States is one he still needs to get, writes Anabel Hernandez.

Advertisement