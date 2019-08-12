US: Several police officers shot in Philadelphia

Philadelphia authorities said on Wednesday that several police officers have been shot in the neighborhood Nicetown, in the north part of the city.

The situation was described as "active and ongoing,” authorities warned. Sergeant Eric Gripp confirmed on Twitter that at least one suspect had fired at police and that six officers had been injured.

In an earlier tweet, Gripp asked media outlets not fly helicopters over the scene and urged residents to avoid the area.

Temple University tweeted that its Health Sciences Center Campus, located in the area of the shooting, was on lockdown. The university told students in the campus to shelterin place.

"Secure doors. Be silent. Be still. Police are responding," one of the tweets read.

A massive police presence, with dozens of police cars and officers, many of them with their guns drawn, could be seen in images from local media outlets. Witnesses said they multiple gunshots.

Local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia reported that one suspect was in custody and that an officer and a pedestrian were injured in a car crash at the scene.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said many of its agents had responded to the scene and were assisting the Philadelphia police.

jcg/kl (AP)

This is a developing story, more updates to follow...

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.