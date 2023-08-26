  1. Skip to content
US: Several killed in Jacksonville, Florida, mass shooting

August 26, 2023

A gunman started shooting at cars passing by a Dollar General discount store, local media reported. The gunman is among those killed.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Vc3n
Police officers walking near a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, United States
The Florida shooting incident is the latest in a string this weekendImage: Jonathan Yturales/AA/picture alliance

Several people were killed in a shooting incident around and inside a Dollar General discount store in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday, the mayor told local media.

"One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take," Mayor Donna Deegan told local news channel WJXT, saying there were a "number of fatalities" but did not specify how many.

A gunman fired at cars passing by the store before barricading himself inside, local media reported. He then engaged in a standoff with police before being shot and killed himself.

"The people in this community, they're hurting and they have every right to. You know, this makes no sense. I am very, very angry right now," Jacksonville Council Member Ju'Coby Pittman told reporters at the scene.

The incident is the latest in a string of shooting events across the US this weekend.

rmt/sri (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Several people, all wearing protective masks, stand talking at night; two appear to be emergency workers. In the background, red and orange flames light up the sky.

Extreme weather is a cause of post-traumatic stress

ScienceAugust 26, 2023
