US: Several killed in Indiana mall shooting

At least three people were killed and several others injured during a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood in the US state of Indiana, local police said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. Greenwood is a southern suburb of Indianapolis.

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Bailey said.

More to follow...

rm/wd (AP, dpa)