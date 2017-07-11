 US: Several killed in Indiana mall shooting | News | DW | 18.07.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US: Several killed in Indiana mall shooting

At least three people were killed and several others hurt after a gunman opened fire at a mall in the US state of Indiana. Police have the situation under control and there is no active threat to the area.

Shoppers leave the Greenwood Park Mall on May 4, 2020, in Greenwood, Ind. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police say two people were killed in a shooting Sunday, July 17, 2022, at the mall in Greenwood and multiple other people were taken to hospitals with injurie

Police are looking for witnesses to the shooting at the mall

At least three people were killed and several others injured during a shooting Sunday evening at a mall in Greenwood in the US state of Indiana, local police said.

There is no active threat to the area and police have at least one suspect, Indianapolis Assistant Chief of Police Chris Bailey said. Greenwood is a southern suburb of Indianapolis. 

"We are sickened by yet another type of incident like this in our country," Bailey said.

More to follow...

rm/wd (AP, dpa)

Advertisement