US: Several killed after shooting in Alabama

At least four people have died and several were injured in a shooting in downtown Dadeville, in the southeastern US state of Alabama.

The shooting happened after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Witnesses told CBS-affiliated television station WRBL that shooting occurred at a dance studio during a birthday party. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

Dadeville is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, capital of the southeastern state of Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow

Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."

