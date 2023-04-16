  1. Skip to content
CrimeUnited States of America

US: Several killed after shooting in Alabama

18 minutes ago

At least four people have died and several were injured in a shooting in downtown Dadeville, in the southeastern US state of Alabama.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q9uT

At least four people were killed and multiple people injured during a shooting Saturday night in Dadeville, Alabama, officials said.

The shooting happened after 10:30 p.m. Saturday, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Witnesses told CBS-affiliated television station WRBL that shooting occurred at a dance studio during a birthday party. The station showed images of crime scene tape around the Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio and neighboring buildings and a heavy police presence.

Dadeville is about 57 miles (92 kilometers) northeast of Montgomery, capital of the southeastern state of Alabama.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey said in a statement that: "This morning, I grieve with the people of Dadeville and my fellow
Alabamians. Violent crime has NO place in our state, and we are staying closely updated by law enforcement as details emerge."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

rm/jcg (AFP, AP)

Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces in pickup trucks

Sudan clashes leave more than 50 dead — updates

Conflicts4 hours ago
