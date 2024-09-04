US: Several injured in Georgia school shooting

The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, some 70 kilometers north of Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, police said.

Police in the US state of Georgia responded to a shooting incident on Wednesday at a high school, where several people were injured, forcing the facility to be locked down.

The Apalachee High School is located in the town of Winder, Barrow County, some 70 kilometers northeast of Atlanta, the state capital.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

What do we know about the casualties?

"Casualties have been reported, however details on the number or their conditions is not available at this time," the sheriff's office statement added.

Broadcaster MSNBC reported that at least two people were killed and four injured, but the exact number of casualties is still not confirmed.

Another US network, CNN, quoted sources as saying that at least 4 people had been killed and about 30 wounded in the school shooting.

Police and ambulances were seen rushing to a high school in Georgia due to an active shooter situation, with students evacuated from the scene.

Students and staff gathered next to the football field at Apalachee High School Image: ABC Affiliate WSB/REUTERS

The Apalachee High School sent a message to parents saying the school was “in a hard lockdown” due to reports of gunfire, adding that law enforcement is at the scene.

The incident appeared to be under control and the students were released by noon, a Barrow County Schools spokesman said.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said.

Mass shootings in the US

The US has seen hundreds of school and college shootings over the past two decades, the deadliest of which left more than 30 people dead at Virginia Tech in 2007.

The carnage has sparked a fierce debate over US gun laws and the Second Amendment, which guarantees the right to "keep and bear arms."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been at least 384 mass shootings in the United States this year. Mass shootings are defined as a shooting with at least four victims.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

ft,dh/jcg (Reuters, AP)