US: Several injured in Georgia school shooting

The shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, some 70 kilometers north of Atlanta. A suspect is in custody, police said.

Police in the US state of Georgia responded to a shooting incident on Wednesday at a high school, where several people were injured, forcing the facility to be locked down.

Broadcaster MSNBC reported that at least two people were killed and four injured, but the exact number of casualties is still not confirmed.

One suspect was in custody, the Barrow County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Police and ambulances were seen rushing to a high school in Georgia due to an active shooter situation, with students evacuated from the scene.

The Apalachee High School in Barrow County, Georgia, sent a message to parents saying the school was “in a hard lockdown” due to reports of gunfire, adding that law enforcement is at the scene.

The school is located in the town of Winder, some 70 kilometers northeast of Atlanta.

President Joe Biden has been briefed on the shooting, the White House said.

This is a developing story, more details to come...

ft/jcg (Reuters, AP)