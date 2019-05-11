US sets Turkey deadline to give up Russian missile deal

Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Friday wrote to his Turkish counterpart, warning him of the consequences Ankara would face if it did not step back from a deal to buy a Russian air defense system.

The US considers the S-400 air defense system a threat to NATO's F-35 fighter jet program.

Read more: Erdogan and Putin seek to deepen their military ties

Watch video 00:53 Share Weapons exports revisited Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3Enbt International weapons exports

What Shanahan's letter says

If the Ankara government proceeds with its deal with Moscow, Washington will unwind the country's participation in the US F-35 fighter jet program.

Turkey will be forbidden from taking final delivery of four F-35s it has already bought.

Training for Turkish personnel on the F-35 will be discontinued from the end of July.

All Turkish personnel on the program must leave the US by the end of that month.

Read more: US threatens to impose sanctions on NATO ally Turkey

More to come...