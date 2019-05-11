US sets Turkey deadline to give up Russian missile deal

Turkey has until July 31 to "unwind" a deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the US has warned. The ongoing dispute between the two NATO allies could reach breaking point.
Acting US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan on Friday wrote to his Turkish counterpart, warning him of the consequences Ankara would face if it did not step back from a deal to buy a Russian air defense system.
The US considers the S-400 air defense system a threat to NATO's F-35 fighter jet program.
What Shanahan's letter says
