 US set to slap tariffs on EU following WTO Airbus ruling | News | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US set to slap tariffs on EU following WTO Airbus ruling

Although legal, the move sets the stage for tit-for-tat trade escalation between the United States and European Union.

Watch video 01:48

WTO says US can slap taiffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods

The United States will impose tariffs on $7.5 billion (€6.8 billion) worth of European imports in retaliation for illegal EU subsidies to airplane maker Airbus.

The announcement came hours after the World Trade Organization (WTO) on Wednesday ruled on a 15-year-old case that the US could impose $7.5 billion in retaliatory tariffs in response to illegal EU subsidies to Airbus that hurt its American rival Boeing.

Read more:  Airbus-Boeing WTO dispute: What you need to know

Washington plans to impose a 10% tariff on aircraft imported from Europe and apply a 25% import tax on other agricultural and industrial items on October 18, the Office of US Trade Representative said in a statement. 

The aim of imposing tariffs is to persuade the EU to reach a negotiated settlement, the trade office said. 

"For years, Europe has been providing massive subsidies to Airbus that have seriously injured the US aerospace industry and our workers," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"We expect to enter into negotiations with the European Union aimed at resolving this issue in a way that will benefit American workers," he said.

The final list of goods is expected to be finalized soon and will primarily target imports from France, Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, which are the four countries providing Airbus with subsidies.  

The WTO had approved up to 100% tariffs, but the US decided to limit the tax. 

The $7.5 billion represents small chunk of EU's $688 billion in exports to the United States, but US airlines have warned the tax on aircraft would increase costs and advised that it should not be applied on existing orders.  

Long-running case, far-reaching consequences

Although the US tariffs are allowed under international trade law, the move may set off a tit-for-tat escalation with the 28-member bloc at a time of trans-Atlantic trade tensions and a trade war between Washington and Beijing that has rattled global markets.

"If the US decides to impose WTO authorized countermeasures, it will be pushing the EU into a situation where we will have no other option than do the same," EU Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmstrom said in a statement.

The EU's top trade official said the bloc would prefer to reach a negotiated settlement and "countermeasures now would be short-sighted and counterproductive."

German Chancellor Angela Merkel recognized "we have lost a matter under WTO law."

"This means it's not some sort of arbitrary question but a verdict according to international law that now weighs on Airbus, one must sadly say," she told reporters in Berlin. "We have to see how the Americans will react now."

Under WTO law the EU is not allowed to impose retaliatory countermeasures in response to the ruling, but another case may allow it to impose its own tariffs.  

The WTO has already found Boeing received billions of dollars of illegal subsidies in a case dating back to 2005 and trade arbitrators are expected later this year to allow the EU to impose its own retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

The world's two largest plane makers have been locked dispute at the WTO since 2004, when the US challenged cheap European loans to Airbus, which is jointly owned by Germany, France, Spain and Britain's BAE System.

Separately, the WTO is reviewing US tariffs on steel and aluminum the Trump administration imposed on national security grounds. The EU says the tariffs are protectionism and imposed its own retaliatory tariffs. The Trump administration is also threatening to impose tariffs on the European automobile sector.

cw/se (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

 

DW recommends

US-China trade war — The unlikely European winners

The imminent US tariffs on Chinese goods are expected to throw up some unexpected winners in Europe, a study shows. The gains for the European countries are only likely to increase if China chooses to retaliate. (13.08.2019)  

WTO lowers trade growth forecast

The World Trade Organization has downgraded its prediction for 2019 global trade. The "darkening outlook" comes just months after the WTO predicted a more optimistic outcome. (01.10.2019)  

IMF warns of trade tensions in global outlook downgrade

With uncertainty on the horizon, the IMF has downgraded its outlook for the world's economic output. It warned that US tariffs on European cars, a no-deal Brexit or a trade war with China could tank the global economy. (23.07.2019)  

China's exports to US fall amid trade war

China's exports to the US were down year-on-year in August. The dive follows July's surprise growth and comes amid a high-pressure campaign by Washington to coerce Beijing into signing a new trade deal. (08.09.2019)  

Airbus-Boeing WTO dispute: What you need to know

The spat is in focus with the WTO allowing the US to impose tariffs on billions of dollars worth of EU goods. DW takes a look at the nearly 15-year-old case that has seen the two allies duel over aircraft subsidies. (02.07.2019)  

EU set to implement retaliatory tariffs from July

The European Commission has announced that its answer to higher US tariffs on steel and aluminum will come as early as July. Brussels said it was finalizing the list of US exports to be affected by the countermeasure. (06.06.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

WTO says US can slap taiffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods  

Related content

WTO says US can slap taiffs on $7.5 billion in EU goods 02.10.2019

The World Trade Organisation has ruled that the US can impose tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU goods. It follows a WTO ruling that the European Union paid illegal subsidies to planemaker Airbus. The EU says it is ready to retaliate.

DW Business Africa Sendungslogo

DW Business Africa 02.10.2019

WTO approves US tariffs on EU goods over Airbus - Uganda's ambitious oil plans stalled - France sends dogs to Cuba to sniff out cash

China Amerikanische Fahne im Freihandelshafen Qingdao

WTO lowers trade growth forecast 01.10.2019

The World Trade Organization has downgraded its prediction for 2019 global trade. The "darkening outlook" comes just months after the WTO predicted a more optimistic outcome.

Advertisement