US set to block Chinese imports over forced labor

The United States will ban the import of cotton and tomatoes from China's western Xinjiang province on Tuesday, alleging they are the product of forced labor by minority Muslim Uighurs in detention camps throughout the region.

The ban will hit entire chains of goods, ranging from raw cotton to finished apparel; and tomatoes, as well as pastes, powders and other products made from them. Xinjiang leads Chinese production of both cotton and tomatoes.

US President Donald Trump is expected to announce this and five other bans related to forced labor abuses at the White House on Tuesday. It is the latest in a years-long battle between the world's biggest economies.

Watch video 07:53

US claims evidence of rights abuses by China

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), which is required by law to detain shipments of goods suspected to have been produced with forced labor, told Reuters news agency that it has "Withold Release Orders" for doing so in its effort to combat human rights abuses.

"We have reasonable but not conclusive evidence that there is a risk of forced labor in supply chains related to cotton textiles and tomatoes coming out of Xinjiang," said Brenda Smith, CBP executive assistant commissioner, adding, "We will continue to work our investigations to fill in those gaps."

CBP alleges that it has evidence of abuses "including debt bondage, unfree movement, isolation, intimidation and threats, withholding of wages, and abusive working and living conditions."

On Monday, US State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus released a statement on Twitter calling for the Chinese Communist Party to end the practice of forced labor in Xinjiang.

The United Nations, too, claims it has credible evidence that as many as 1 million Uighur Muslims may be in detention camps across Xinjiang. China has vehemently denied the accusation that it is operating re-education camps, referring to them instead as vocational training facilities designed to combat terrorism.

Watch video 02:57

Unraveling US-China business ties

As China exports roughly 20% of the world's cotton supply — 80% of which comes from Xinjiang — the ban could also hit a broad spectrum of US retailers and producers. China exports only about 2% of the world's tomatoes but has been among the fastest-growing exporters of them since 2015.

In March, bipartisan bills that would crack down on imports from Xinjiang were put forward in both chambers of the US Congress. The move rattled industry groups who felt caught between the US and China. Some of the biggest US companies affected by such a ban would likely be Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike and Patagonia.

Another US company corporation's ties to the region have also landed it in hot water, albeit in another industry altogether. The Hollywood giant Disney is once again the target of boycotts over its live-action remake of the film "Mulan," which was released last week. The calls came after viewers complained that the company thanked government entities in the Xinjiang region in the film's closing credits. One of those entities was a public security office in Turpan, where a number of camps have been documented.

Watch video 03:37

