US sends warning letter to Israel over Gaza

Nita Blake-Persen
October 16, 2024

The United States has told Israel it has 30 days to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza — or it risks losing US military assistance. The warning comes as Israeli forces have continued to intensify their bombardment of northern Gaza.

