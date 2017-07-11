US senator hospitalized, putting Biden agenda at risk

US Democratic Senator Ben Ray Lujan of New Mexico has been hospitalized after a stroke, his office announced Tuesday.

It's unclear how long Lujan will be out of commission for his recovery, which could spell trouble for US President Joe Biden as he seeks to push through major policy measures ahead of key elections later this year.

What do we know so far?

The 49-year-old checked into a hospital in New Mexico's capital of Santa Fe last week after feeling dizzy and fatigued. The symptoms were later discovered to be caused by a stroke, with Lujan receiving decompressive surgery to ease swelling.

The senator is now recovering at another hospital in New Mexico's largest city, Albuquerque.

Lujan is expected to make a "full recovery." However, it's unclear when he will return to his duties as senator.

Could Lujan's absence derail Biden's priorities?

Lujan's absence could complicate US President Joe Biden's agenda in the coming months, as the Democrats only have a 50-member majority in the Senate, with Vice President Kamala Harris serving as the tiebreaking vote.

One of Biden's plans is confirming a new justice on the nation's highest court, after Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer announced his retirement last week. Biden is expected to announce a Black female nominee to replace Breyer by the end of this month.

The nominee would require all 50 Democratic senators to vote in favor of her confirmation. Biden is also under pressure, as Republicans could take control of the chamber following the upcoming November midterm elections.

A top Senate Democrat, Dick Durbin of Illinois, expressed shock on Tuesday after hearing the news of Lujan's hospitalization, but said it's unclear how it will affect the schedule in the chamber.

"I'm so glad to hear that he will make a full recovery. We look forward to his quick return to the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York tweeted in response to the news.

Lujan began his first term in the Senate in January 2021, after serving in the House of Representatives for over a decade.

