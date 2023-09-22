  1. Skip to content
US Senator Bob Menendez indicted for corruption

September 22, 2023

New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez and his wife were charged after investigators found nearly $600,000 in gold and cash hidden at their home. Menendez is one of the Senators set to fight for re-election next year.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WhYF
US Senator Bob Menendez and his wife Nadine smile as they look into the camera
Authorities found gold bars and cash stashed at Menendez and Arslanian's homeImage: Susan Walsh/AP Photo/picture alliance

US federal prosecutors on Friday indicted New Jersey Democratic Senator Robert "Bob" Menendez and his wife Nadine Arslanian on charges of bribery.

Prosecutors had brought a separate similar case against Menendez, 69, six years ago yet failed to win a conviction when the jury remained deadlocked over the question of his guilt.

The new charges were filed after federal investigators turned up nearly $600,000 (roughly €560,000) in gold and cash hidden at Menendez and Arslanian's home during a search. 

Menendez, who has served in the State for three decades. 

Now he faces the ignominy of being the only sitting US senator to ever be charged in two separate felony crimes as he runs for re-election next year.

President Joe Biden's Democratic party currently holds a razor thin 51-49 majority in the Senate.

This is a developing story, more to come ...

js/msh (AP, Reuters)

