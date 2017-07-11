 US Senate votes to avert government shutdown | News | DW | 30.09.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

US Senate votes to avert government shutdown

In a 65-35 bipartisan vote, the Senate agreed to continue to fund federal agencies through early December. The House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi speaking

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is determined to push ahead with the $3.5 trillion social spending package

The US Senate approved a stopgap funding bill on Thursday to keep the government open past midnight, when existing federal funds expire. The House approved the short-term funding measure by a 254-175 vote shortly afterward. 

The stopgap funding bill will keep the government funded through December 3.

The vote passed with opposition Republicans supporting the Democrats in a rare show of cross-party unity. 

"This is a good outcome, one I'm happy we are getting done," French news agency AFP quoted Chuck Schumer, the top Democratic senator, as saying ahead of the vote.

"With so many things to take care of here in Washington, the last thing the American people need is for the government to grind to a halt," he added.

Watch video 01:40

US Senate votes to boost tech sector

The rare example of bipartisan cooperation comes with Democratic leaders trying to work out a deal over Biden's faltering $3.5 trillion (€3 trillion) social spending package, which has no Republican support, as well as a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure bill to revamp the country's roads and bridges.    

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was meeting privately with factions of lawmakers throughout the day, determined to push ahead and strike a deal with Biden over the $3.5 trillion social spending package.

The Senate-passed bipartisan infrastructure bill is scheduled for a vote in the House on Thursday, though analysts say it appears to have no chance of passing.

DW recommends

US Senate narrowly passes $1.9 trillion COVID relief bill

One of the largest spending plans in US history has passed through the Senate after half a day of debate and deliberation. It will now return to the House of Representatives.  

Advertisement