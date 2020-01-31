US Senate votes to acquit Trump on impeachment charges

US lawmakers voted in favor of clearing Donald Trump on impeachment charges on Wednesday, concluding the Senate trial over his dealings with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

The US president was accused of pressuring Zelenskiy to investigate former US Vice President and potential 2020 election rival Joe Biden and his son Hunter, and of withholding Congress-approved aid to Ukraine pending an announcement of that probe.

The voting fell largely along party lines. The Republican-majority body voted 52 to 48 to clear Trump of the first charge, abuse of power. Utah senator Mitt Romney voted to convict Trump on this count, becoming the only Republican lawmaker to break party ranks in the final stage of the trial.

The second charge, obstruction of Congress, was also rejected with 53 senators, including Romney, voting "not guilty."

The Democrats would have needed a two-thirds majority to remove Trump from office.

The Senate chamber was transformed into a courtroom for the impeachment trial, with Supreme Court Justice John Roberts overseeing the proceedings

Romney slams Trump at the Senate

Earlier on Wednesday, Romney slammed Trump and accused him of committing a "flagrant assault on our electoral rights, our national security, and our fundamental values" from the Senate floor.

Romney, who ran for president against Barack Obama in 2012, was also one of only two Republican senators to vote in favor of hearing new evidence and testimonies at the impeachment trial last Friday.

Trump has repeatedly denounced the impeachment initiative as a "hoax," a "witch hunt" and a "crusade" against him.

Minutes after the vote, Trump posted a video starting with his own campaign logo for the years 2024 and ending with Trump 4EVA. Trump is limited by law to two terms, meaning he would not be allowed to run in 2024, should he win re-election this November.

Trump is likely to "capitalize" on this acquittal as part of his election campaign, DW's Washington Correspondent Oliver Sallet said.

Trump will approach the election in November as the first ever president to attempt to win a second term having been impeached by the House of Representatives.

The current US leader is only the third president to be impeached in the nearly two and a half centuries of US history, following Andrew Johnson in 1868 and Bill Clinton in 1998. No president was ever formally removed from office through a Senate impeachment trial. In 1974, Richard Nixon resigned before he could be impeached by the House.

dj/cmb (Reuters, AP)