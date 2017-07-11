 US Senate urges security changes in Capitol riot probe | News | DW | 08.06.2021

News

US Senate urges security changes in Capitol riot probe

It's the first, and possibly only, bipartisan review of the security and communication failures during the deadly January 6 Capitol storming.

A pro-Trump mob breaks into the U.S. Capitol on January 06

A bipartisan Senate review has urged for changes to streamline security at the Capitol

Two Senate committees assessing security in the aftermath of the January 6 storming of the US Capitol building laid out broad government, military and law enforcement breakdowns in a report released on Tuesday. 

The report advised giving the Capitol Police chief greater authority. It also laid out plans for rapid response by the Pentagon, the base of the US Defense Department.

In a statement, US Capitol Police (USCP) welcomed the report. It said it had already changed its operations planning to focus on national security.

The service continued to point to US intelligence failures to warn of the attack.

Key findings from the report

The Senate Rules and Homeland Security bipartisan committees found that multiple intelligence agencies did not function properly during the incident.

It found that Capitol Police officers did not have the proper training to stop the rioters. 

  • Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the US Capitol Building in Washington

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters and police clash

    Supporters of US President Donald Trump clash with police officers in front of the Capitol Building in Washington DC on January 6. Congress was holding a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Angry protesters march towards the Capitol

    Aggressive pro-Trump supporters rallied outside the US Capitol's Rotunda. Police tried to hold them back, but they breached security and forced their way into the building.

  • Protesters storm the doors of the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Forceful entry

    An angry pro-Trump mob breaks into the US Capitol building on January 6, 2021, while Congress holds a joint session to ratify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win over President Trump.

  • Protesters in the US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Guns drawn

    With guns drawn, US Capitol police officers watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber, the inner-most room where legislators had convened to ratify the Electoral College vote.

  • Protesters gesture to US Capitol police in the hallway outside the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Standoff outside the Senate

    Security officials try to hold off the rioters in the hallway outside the Senate chamber as lawmakers on the other side of the door are rushed to safety.

  • Protester in the Senate

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking over the Senate

    After breaking through Capitol security, a protester rushes to the middle of the Senate chamber and screams "Freedom."

  • Rioter storms the Senate chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Invading the Senate chamber

    A rioter manages to break through security, and jumps from the public gallery to the floor of the Senate chamber.

  • People hide in House Chamber

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Taking shelter

    People frantically searched for shelter in the House gallery, as the protesters tried to break into the House chamber. According to a White House reporter on the House floor, people were given gas masks that were under the seats.

  • Pro-Trump supporter sits in a office at the Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Protesters move in

    Pro-Trump supporters took over the offices vacated by lawmakers who had been rushed to safety.

  • Washington I Sturm gegen U.S. Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    No holding back

    Without police or security officials to hold them back, protesters walzed through the Rotunda and lawmaker's offices. This one carried away the lectern of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

  • Trump supporters are tear gassed outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Tear gas against protesters

    Security forces use tear gas on rioters rallying outside the US Capitol Building.

  • USA | Präsidentschaftswahl | Demonstranten im Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Chaos in the Capitol

    An explosion caused by a police munition goes off while pro-Trump supporters rally in front of the US Capitol building. Washington police and the national guard have been deployed to disperse the protesters.

  • National guard in US Capitol

    Pro-Trump protesters storm US Capitol: In pictures

    Dispersing protesters

    Members of the National Guard and Washington DC police have been deployed to the Capitol to disperse protesters. A city-wide curfew went into effect from 6:00 pm to 6:00 am.

    Author: Kristin Zeier


During the incident, the committees found that the Pentagon spent hours assessing pleas for help from Capitol Police. They deployed DC National Guard troops nearly three hours after they were requested.

This delay was procedural and was not down to foot-dragging at the White House, a Senate aide said.

The senators criticized the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Homeland Security Department for downplaying online threats. The committees said they did not issue formal intelligence bulletins to help law enforcement.

Review recommendations

The report recommended empowering the Capitol Police chief to ask directly for DC National Guard help in an emergency in order to speed up the deployment process.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat who chairs the Rules committee, said she and Republican Senator Roy Blunt would introduce legislation to make the change.

Watch video 02:28

Capitol attack likely a lone-wolf situation, investigators say

The senators recommended that the three-member Capitol Police board "regularly review the policies and procedures" after finding they did not understand their own authority.

The report further recommended a consolidated intelligence unit within the Capitol Police after widespread failures from multiple agencies in predicting the incident.

Capitol Police responds

The USCP responded to the report. In a statement, it stressed that it was prepared for a large demonstration but did not know "thousands of rioters were planning to attack." It added that improvements were needed in intelligence analysis and distribution, both at the federal level and within its own force.

What's missing from the report

The 95-page document noted that Trump encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol. A copy of his speech was appended to the report, but it did not discuss his role.

The committee leaders acknowledged the report confined its focus to intelligence gathering, security preparations and emergency response. It did not explore the motivation for the attack.

Gary Peters, a Democrat who chairs the Senate Homeland Security Committee, told press that the report was not intended to be a substitute for a bipartisan commission that could investigate further.

But last month, Senate Republicans blocked legislation to set up a bipartisan commission that could potentially do this.

The Senate committees said they did not get all the information they had sought from several agencies regarding the storming.

kmm/wmr (AP, AFP, Reuters)

