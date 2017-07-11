US: Senate Republicans block inquiry into Capitol riot

US Senate Republicans on Friday blocked a bill that would set up an independent commission to investigate the deadly riot at the Capitol building on January 6. The bill had bipartisan support from Democrats and a few moderate Republicans in the chamber.

Why did the bill fail in the Senate?

The bill failed to pass the chamber in a 54 to 35 vote. The Senate filibuster requires 60 votes for legislation to pass the chamber, or else it will be blocked.

Six Republicans joined Democrats in the chamber to vote in favor of the legislation.

The obstruction is the first Senate filibuster of Joe Biden's presidency. The legislation passed the Democratic-majority House of Representatives earlier this month.

Republican Senate Minority Mitch McConnell, who led the charge of the bill, claimed the legislation is partisan and said the commission would duplicate the work done by other congressional committees.

“I do not believe the extraneous 'commission' that Democratic leaders want would uncover crucial new facts or promote healing. Frankly, I do not believe it is even designed to,” McConnell said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday.

How did Democrats react to the obstruction?

"We all know what's going on here. Senate Republicans chose to defend the Big Lie because they feared that anything that might upset Donald Trump could hurt them politically," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said after the vote.

He tweeted that the "Big Lie has now fully enveloped the Republican Party."

The "Big Lie" refers to the erroneous claims made by former President Donald Trump and his supporters that the 2020 presidential election was stolen due to voter fraud.

Trump has previously called the bill a "Democrat trap." He continues to insist that the election was rigged, well into the Biden presidency.

