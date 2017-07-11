US Senate poised to vote on Supreme Court nominee despite protest

The US Senate is expected to vote on appointing Amy Coney Barrett to fill the vacancy on the country's Supreme Court late on Monday, after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Vocal Democrat complaints and lengthy speeches looked doomed to failure given the Republican majority in the upper house of Congress.

No Supreme Court vacancy has ever been filled this close to a presidential election and Judge Amy Coney Barrett, a conservative Catholic Federal Appeals Court judge, could cement a 6-3 conservative majority on the bench for years or even decades.

With Republicans holding a 53-47 majority in the Senate — and with rule changes requiring a simple majority rather than a 60-vote threshold (engineered early in the Trump presidency by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after Democrats began similar tinkering, seeking to bypass Republican opposition during the Obama presidency) — Coney Barrett's lifetime appointment to the bench seems all but certain.

Read more: Trump's Supreme Court pick dodges tough questions on presidential pardons

Coney Barrett will be Trump's third Supreme Court appointment and give him a much-needed political victory just days before the election — potentially energizing conservative and evangelical voters much like a Republican refusal to vote on Merrick Garland, President Barack Obama's nominee Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, did back in 2016.

Watch video 01:28 Share Who is Amy Coney Barrett? Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3jo9W Trump's Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

Read more: Opinion: Donald Trump opts for a lurch to the right in the Supreme Court

Then and now

At the time, Republicans said it would be unfair to make a lifetime appointment in a presidential election year, citing a desire to let the people decide such an important issue. That was 10 months before an election, now, less than 10 days before the next one, Republicans are being called out for the rank hypocrisy of pushing Barrett's candidacy through in a month's time, during a raging national health crisis and in the final stretch of an election campaign.

The difference between now and then? In 2016, the Republican opposition controlled the Senate and so could block Obama's appointment, while the GOP retains Senate control now with Trump in office.

McConnell himself underscored the importance of the battle — which could have far-reaching consequences for women's reproductive rights, the future of healthcare, the environment and presidential power — noting that unlike legislation, Democrats "won't be able to do much about this for a long time to come."

Read more: US presidential election: The top 5 issues

Though Trump has said he wants Barrett on the Supreme Court in case the bench has to decide an election winner, the weightier issue she will address will come on November 10, when Republican-led states will seek to finally deal a death blow to the Affordable Care Act, more commonly known as Obamacare. The court's decision will determine whether millions keep their health insurance and whether patients with pre-existing conditions can be denied coverage.

Watch video 02:02 Share Senate panel advances Barrett Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3kJK6 Senate panel approves nomination of Amy Barrett

A new White House superspreader event?

On Monday, one of the only questions that remained unanswered was whether Vice President Mike Pence would come to the Senate (the vice president is also the president of the Senate) for the historic vote.

Democrats asked that Pence stay away as several of his closest staff have recently tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend and the government's own guidelines require him to quarantine for 14 days.

With the vote all but certain and Pence on the campaign trail it now appears he will not travel to Capital Hill for the vote.

The White House will, however, hold an event to celebrate Barrett's confirmation Monday evening. The announcement caused some consternation, as a similar White House event on September 26 — for Coney Barrett's nomination — turned out to be a so-called "superspreader" event in which people in the top levels of the government exposed one another to the coronavirus while refusing to wear protective face masks or abide by social distancing measures.

The event became a PR problem for the Trump administration after the president, the First Lady and a number of those present later became infected.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said the event would likely be held outdoors. "We'll be doing the best we can to encourage as much social distancing as possible," he said.

Watch video 01:54 Share Ruth Bader Ginsburg's remarkable life Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/3itoG US begins 3 days of tributes to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

js/msh (AP, Reuters)