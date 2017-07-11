 US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown | News | DW | 03.12.2021

News

US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown

The bill will now go to President Joe Biden to be signed into law. It means the government can avoid a shutdown, with funding secured to keep federal agencies running until mid-February.

The US Treasury building

The bill's passage prevents a shutdown of federal agencies

A bill to fund the United States government through mid-February has been approved in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Senators voted by 69 to 28 to pass the measure. It will next go to US President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill's passage prevents a shutdown of federal agencies at the end of this week.

More to come...

sdi/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)

