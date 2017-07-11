US Senate passes bill to avert government shutdown

A bill to fund the United States government through mid-February has been approved in the Democrat-controlled Senate.

Senators voted by 69 to 28 to pass the measure. It will next go to US President Joe Biden, who is expected to sign it into law.

The bill's passage prevents a shutdown of federal agencies at the end of this week.

"I am glad that, in the end, cooler heads prevailed — the government will stay open," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said.

Why was the bill stalled?

The resolution was expected to get stalled in the Senate, where a group of hardline members of the opposition Republican Party threatened to tank the measure in protest of measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats agreed to allow a straight majority vote on defunding for a Biden edict that required vaccination or weekly tests for some sections of the US workforce, which the right-wing Republic group represents an assault on personal liberty. The vote failed and the mandate currently remains in place.

Utah senator Mike Lee, leader of the minority group of Republicans, said that citizens' "jobs are being threatened by their own government," referring to mandated vaccination or testing for workers in larger businesses.



The majority of Senate Republicans supported the resolution, fearing that they would be blamed for a shutdown of federal agencies.

This week, a court ruling blocked the mandate from being enforced for some healthcare workers, and on November 6 a federal court issued a stay on the mandate.

What are the implications of the bill?

The Congressional Budget Office estimates that the 2018-19 federal government shutdown wiped $11 billion (€9.7 trillion) from the US economy.

The stopgap measure allows legislators to negotiate full-year spending bills

The bill will keep the government running for 11 more weeks at current spending levels, with an extra $7 billion (€6.19 billion) for Afghanistan evacuees. This stopgap measure buys legislators time to negotiate full-year spending bills for the rest of fiscal 2022.

Now that the shutdown is off the table, Democrats can now focus on passing a $1.8 trillion (€1.59 trillion) social welfare and climate spending plan which is central to Biden’s legacy. The plan is threatened by feuding between centrist and progressive factions of the Democratic Party.

