 US Senate approves Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany pipeline sanctions | News | DW | 17.12.2019

News

US Senate approves Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany pipeline sanctions

The move by US lawmakers is part of a push to counter Russian influence in Europe, but European lawmakers have said the US should mind its own business.

A worker on the Nord Stream pipeline

US lawmakers on Tuesday approved sanctions on companies and governments working on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will link Germany with Russian gas.

The sanctions are aimed at companies providing services like pipelaying, and they are intended to halt the completion of the $10.5 billion (€9.6 billion) pipeline, which would transport gas under the Baltic Sea. 

The sanctions, which overwhelmingly passed in the House last week, will need to be signed by US President Donald Trump before they go into effect. 

The Trump administration would then have 60 days to identify companies and individuals providing services on the pipeline.The sanctions would revoke US visas and the block of property of these individuals. Those targeted by the sanctions would then have 30 days to wind down their operations.

US officials believe the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy, but  European governments have urged Washington not to meddle in its business affairs.

Infografik Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Europa DE

More to come... 

