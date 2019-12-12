US Senate approves Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany pipeline sanctions

The move by US lawmakers is part of a push to counter what it considers to be Russian influence in Europe.
US lawmakers on Tuesday approved sanctions on companies and governments working on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will link Germany with Russian gas.
US officials believe the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy.
The $10.5-billion (€9.6-billion) Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline extension — which would transport gas under the Baltic Sea — is expected to begin operating in the coming months.
