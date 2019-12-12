US Senate approves Nord Stream 2 Russia-Germany pipeline sanctions

US lawmakers on Tuesday approved sanctions on companies and governments working on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will link Germany with Russian gas.

The sanctions are aimed at companies providing services such as pipe laying, and they are intended to halt the completion of the $10.5 billion (€9.6 billion) pipeline, which would transport gas under the Baltic Sea.

The sanctions, which overwhelmingly passed in the House last week, are expected to be signed into force as part of a defense spending bill by US President Donald Trump later this week

The Trump administration would then have 60 days to identify companies and individuals providing services on the pipeline. The sanctions would revoke US visas and block property of these individuals. Those targeted by the sanctions would then have 30 days to wind down their operations.

One major contractor that could be hit is Swiss-based Allseas, which has been hired by Russia's Gazprom to build the offshore section.

German opposition to sanctions

US officials believe the pipeline will increase Europe's reliance on Russian energy, but European governments have urged Washington not to meddle in its business affairs.

The German-Russian Chamber of Commerce said last week the pipeline was important for the energy security of Europe and called for retaliatory sanctions on the US if the bill passes.

German Bundestag member Andreas Nick told DW last week that sanctions over the Nord Stream 2 would unite Germany behind the project.

"It's an issue of national sovereignty, and it is potentially a liability for trans-Atlantic relations," said Nick.

wmr/aw (dpa, AFP)