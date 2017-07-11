US seeks to trigger UN 'snapback' sanctions on Iran

The United States is to demand the United Nations reimpose all sanctions against Iran, US President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will travel to UN headquarters in New York and trigger a so-called "snapback" to restore all international sanctions on Iran that were eased as part of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

"It's a snapback, not uncommon," Trump said at a press conference.

Thee request to bring back sanctions could escalate a diplomatic spat between the US and its allies on the UN Security Council, one that could call into question the legitimacy of the UN's most powerful body.

Permanent council members China, Britain, France and Russia — all signatories to the 2015 deal — are against reimposing sanctions on Iran and have remained committed to keeping the accord alive.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The deal breaker President Donald Trump announced on May 8, 2018 that he was pulling the United States out of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, arguing that the international accord was not in America's "national interest." The decision threw a cloud of uncertainty over the future of the nuclear accord and raised tensions with US allies in Europe.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Slap in the face Britain, France and Germany lobbied the Trump administration and Congress to remain in the nuclear accord, arguing that the deal was working and a US violation without a follow up plan would be destabilizing. In European capitals, the Trump administration's withdrawal was viewed as a slap in the face of allies.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iran scrap 'voluntary commitments' A year to the day after Trump's announcement, Iran informed the other signatories of the accord that they would no longer adhere to certain "voluntary commitments." Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the signatory nations had 60 days to implement promises to protect Iran's oil and banking sectors or Iran would resume the enrichment of uranium.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Response to US pressure The decision came after the United States deployed an aircraft, the USS Lincoln, along with a bomber task force to the Middle East. Washington said the deployment was intended as a "clear unmistakable message." Iran said it took action because the European Union and others "did not have the power to resist US pressure."

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat A triumph of diplomacy The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), better known as the Iran nuclear deal, was signed in 2015 by United States, China, Russia, France, Germany and Britain (P5+1) and Iran following years of negotiations. Under the international agreement, Iran agreed to dismantle its nuclear program and be subject to monitoring in exchange for the lifting of international nuclear related sanctions.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Compliance and verification The JCPOA includes a robust monitoring, verification and inspection regime carried out by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA). The UN watch dog has verified Iran's compliance with the deal in 12 quarterly reports. The JCPOA allows Iran to pursue a peaceful nuclear program for commercial, medical and industrial purposes in line with international non-proliferation standards.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Obama's achievement The Iran nuclear deal was President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement. Seeking to undo nearly every Obama administration legacy, Trump came into office calling it the "worst deal ever." The Trump administration argues the nuclear deal doesn't address other unrelated issues such as Iran's ballistic missiles, regional influence, support for "terrorist" groups and human rights.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Iranians approved The nuclear deal and lifting of punishing nuclear related international sanctions created optimism in Iran after years of economic isolation. However, even before Trump pulled the US out of the deal, Tehran blamed the US for holding back international investment and not fulfilling its end of the bargain due to the uncertainty created by Trump's threats.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat The opponents After eight years with Barack Obama, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu found the US president he wanted in Donald Trump. The Israeli leader repeatedly slammed the deal despite his own military and intelligence chiefs' assessment the that JCPOA, while not perfect, was working and should be maintained. Saudi Arabia and the UAE are the other main opponents of the nuclear deal.

Iran nuclear deal — treaty under threat Who's left? The EU-3 (Britain, France, Germany) have scrambled to ensure that Iran receives the economic benefits it was promised in order to avoid Tehran pulling out of the deal. As EU businesses face retaliation from the US for doing business with Iran, many are opting to avoid Iran. This would likely be a present to Chinese and Russian businesses.



'Snapback mechanism'

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal is designed to provide the Middle Eastern country sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program. The UN Security Council's permanent members, plus Germany, are all signatories to the accord.

The deal has a "snapback" mechanism that was created in the event Tehran violated the agreement.

Britain, France and Germany said the US no longer has any say over the Iran nuclear deal because it left the accord two years ago. But the US claims that it has the right to trigger the "snapback as an original participant to the nuclear deal and a permanent member of the Security Council.

"This will be a fully valid enforceable Security Council resolution and we have every expectation that it will be enforced just like every other Security Council resolution that is in place,'' Pompeo said on Wednesday.

''We will be in full compliance with that and we have every expectation that every country in the world will live up to its obligations.''

The attempt to restore sanctions on Tehran comes a week after the Council denied a US request to extend an arms embargo on Iran.

dv/rc (AFP, AP, dpa)