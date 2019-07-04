 US seeks $12.7 billion from drug lord ′El Chapo′ | News | DW | 06.07.2019

News

US seeks $12.7 billion from drug lord 'El Chapo'

Citing years of narcotics trafficking, US prosecutors have called for "El Chapo" to forfeit billions in drug money. But his lawyer dismissed the request, saying "the government has never located or identified a penny."

A court drawing of Joaquin El Chapo Guzman

US prosecutors on Friday said they were seeking a court order for $12.7 billion (€11.3 billion) belonging to notorious Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

Authorities are "entitled to forfeiture of all property that constitutes or is derived from the defendant's narcotics-related crimes," said a motion filed by US Attorney Richard Donoghue.

In February, Guzman was found guilty of trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine, marijuana and heroin, among other illegal drugs, to the US over 25 years.

Prosecutors argued that under his leadership, the Sinaloa Cartel made $11.8 billion off of cocaine sales alone.

"The government need not prove that the defendant can pay the forfeiture money judgment; it need only prove by a preponderance of evidence that the amount it seeks is forfeitable," prosecutors said.

Read more: Heckler & Koch's illegal arms deal with Mexico

Soldiers escort Joaquin El Chapo Guzman onto a military helicopter

"El Chapo" feared being extradited to the US

'Academic exercise'

But Guzman's lawyer, Jeffrey Lichtman, hit back at the prosecutors' demands, saying they don't have evidence that the money even exists.

"This is largely an academic exercise as the government has never located or identified a penny of this $12.7 billion in proceeds supposedly generated by Mr. Guzman," Lichtman said.

Guzman's trial took three months and offered extraordinary details about his criminal enterprise. In one instance, a key witness said Guzman had paid a bribe amounting to $100 million to Mexico's former President Enrique Pena Nieto.

Guzman managed to escape from two maximum security prisons in Mexico. He was recaptured in January 2016 and later extradited to the US to stand trial for trafficking illegal narcotics into the US.

Read more: Mexico to pursue new strategy in 'war on drugs'

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism.

  • guards, Police stand around hole in ground

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Maximum security in Mexico

    In July 2015, Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman escaped the Altiplano prison through a tunnel under his cell's shower - the second time in 14 years that he managed to flee a maximum-security prison. Guards discovered a deep hole with a ladder that led to a tunnel that in turn led to a building on a hill surrounded by pastures.

  • man wedged in suitcase

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Nice try

    Not as clever as Guzman: In 2011, the wife of inmate Juan Ramirez Tijerina visited her husband in a Mexican prison, where he was serving a sentence for illegal weapons possession. She brought along a large suitcase she planned to lug him out with again. Prison guards, however, found the young man inside - curled up inside in the fetal position.

  • the Maze

    Spectacular prison breaks

    H-Block 7

    In 1983, 38 Irish Republican Army (IRA) inmates broke out of The Maze, considered to be one of Europe's most escape-proof prisons. The Maze was the main prison in Northern Ireland for sentenced republican and loyalist paramilitaries. The inmates used smuggled guns and knives to overpower staff, and hijacked a kitchen van to drive to the main gate, and out of the compound.

  • Bildergalerie Die spektakulärsten Gefängnisausbrüche Alcatraz Gang

    Spectacular prison breaks

    The Alcatraz escape

    With the help of sharpened spoons and an improvised drill, three bank robbers managed to burrow their way out of their cells in Alcatraz high security prison in the San Francisco Bay in 1962. To fool the prison guards at bay, the trio placed dummy heads in their beds. Once they were out, they used an inflatable raft made out of raincoats - and vanished.

  • Bildergalerie Die spektakulärsten Gefängnisausbrüche

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Daring flight

    It sounds like a script for Hollywood blockbuster: Pascal Payet twice used helicopters for his dramatic prison breaks. In 2001, the convicted murderer fled from a prison in a French village using a hijacked helicopter. In 2007, he again used a helicopter for a get-away. Previously, he had helped organize the escape of three captives who had been in jail with him - again using a helicopter.

  • Bundy at trial

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Most wanted fugitive

    Awaiting trial, serial killer Theodore Robert Bundy escaped from a county law library by jumping from a window. Re-arrested and sent to jail in Colorado, Bundy lost 30 pounds so he could escape again through a small light fixture hole in the cell ceiling. Bundy spread terror across the US, killing numerous women between January 1974 and 1978, when he was finally recaptured and sentenced to death.

  • bars in front of window looking out at prison yard

    Spectacular prison breaks

    An Easter escape

    Inmate Walter Stürm, imprisoned for stealing offenses, left a smug note in his cell after his get-away from a Swiss prison in 1981. "Off hunting Easter eggs," the note read. Stürm had sawed through the bars on his window, let himself down to the ground to the prison yard and fled to freedom by using a ladder. It was his third prison break.

  • hole in wall in prison cell

    Spectacular prison breaks

    Busting out

    In June 2015, two convicted murderers, David Sweat and Richard Matt, broke out of a maximum-security prison in upstate New York, cutting holes in the walls of their adjoining cells, and working their way through a maze of catwalks and pipes to emerge from a manhole. The duo did a practice run the night before the escape. Matt was later killed by police, while Sweat was recaptured, badly injured.

    Author: Dagmar Breitenbach


ls/sms (AFP, Reuters)

