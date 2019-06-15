 US security adviser Bolton in Israel tells Iran ′prudence′ is not ′weakness′ | News | DW | 23.06.2019

News

US security adviser Bolton in Israel tells Iran 'prudence' is not 'weakness'

On a trip to Israel, National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Iran and said the US military was rebuilt and 'ready to go.' More US sanctions on Iran are expected this week.

John Bolton and Benjamin Netanyahu

US National Security Adviser John Bolton warned Tehran on Sunday it should not "mistake US prudence and discretion for weakness."

"No one has granted them a hunting license in the Middle East," Bolton said of Iran ahead of a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "Our military is rebuilt new and ready to go." 

US President Donald Trump claims he rescinded the order for strikes on Iran after he was told 150 people would die in the attacks. 

The United States launched an offensive cyber strike against Iranian missile control systems and a spy network on Thursday amid escalating tensions between the two countries, US media reported on Saturday.

Sanctions biting

Bolton said sanctions against Iran were having an effect: "Sanctions are biting, and more added last night. Iran can never have nuclear weapons, not against the USA and not against the world," he added.

The US is expected to enact new sanctions against Iran on Monday.

Bolton is due to meet with security advisers from Israel and Russia in Jerusalem on Monday and Tuesday when he takes part in a security summit.

Watch video 01:58

US-Iranian tensions continue

