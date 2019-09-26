US Secretary of State Pompeo subpoenaed in Trump impeachment inquiry

US Democrats issued a subpoena to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday, compelling him to turn over documents related to President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine.

The subpoena was issued by the Committee on Foreign Affairs in consultation with two other Committees conducting a preliminary impeachment inquiry.

"The committees are investigating the extent to which President Trump jeopardized national security by pressing Ukraine to interfere with our 2020 election and by withholding security assistance provided by Congress to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression," the committees said in the subpeona.

The subpoena also warned that Pompeo's refusal or failure to produce the documents would be considered evidence of "obstruction of the House's impeachment inquiry."

First steps towards impeachment

Over the past few weeks, Democrats have repeatedly asked the State Department to hand over documents related to the Trump administration's relationship with Ukraine. The committees gave Pompeo an October 4 deadline to produce the documents.

Although impeachment hearings have yet to formally begin, House Democrats have begun a preliminary inquiry.

"We will move as expeditiously as possible," Intelligence Committee head Adam Schiff told CNN. "But we have to see what witnesses are going to make themselves available and what witnesses are going to require compulsion."

The committees announced the subpoenas after the Trump administration missed a deadline Thursday to turn over documents and information about contacts with Ukrainian officials.

The subpoena also accused Pompeo's refusal to provide documentation on Ukraine of "impairing Congress' ability to fulfill its constitutional responsibilities to protect our national security and the integrity of our democracy."

The House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight Committee also scheduled depositions for five State Department officials over the next two weeks, including the former US Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, Ambassador Kurt Volker, the US Special Representative for Ukraine, and US Ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland.

wmr/aw (Reuters, AFP)

