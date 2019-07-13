US Secretary of State Pompeo blames Cuba, targets Mexico

While visiting Ecuador at the weekend, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said that free and fair elections in Venezuela would not be possible while Cuba was supporting embattled president, Nicolas Maduro.

"With respect to Maduro staying, it seems incomprehensible that you could have a free and fair election with Maduro still in Venezuela on the ground. I don't want to rule out the possibility that someone could find a clever way to do that, but it seems that to the extent that you have the Cubans protecting Maduro, they would not be able to deliver a free and fair election," Pompeo said in Ecuador on Saturday evening.

Venezuela on the brink The last straw In March 2017, violent protests erupted across the country in response to a Supreme Court decision to strip the legislative branch of its powers. Amid an international outcry, President Nicolas Maduro reversed the decision, but it was too late. Thousands continued to take to the streets, calling for new elections. More than 100 people were killed in clashes with security forces.

Venezuela on the brink Hunger, a growing problem The violence added to the ongoing economic and political crisis in Venezuela. Many Venezuelans spend more than 30 hours a week waiting in lines to shop, and are often confronted with empty shelves when they finally enter a store. President Maduro blames the crisis on US price speculation. The opposition, however, accuses the Socialist government of economic mismanagement.

Venezuela on the brink Health care in crisis The crisis has even affected health care in the oil-rich nation. Venezuelans often head to Colombia to collect medical supplies to send home, as seen in this picture. Hospitals across Venezuela have compared conditions to those seen only in war zones. As patient deaths rise, health officials have sounded the alarm on the rise of malaria and dengue fever.

Venezuela on the brink Power grab By July 2017, Venezuela's pro-government Constituent Assembly was established. For observers, it had all the hallmarks of a power grab. The new body adopted the authority to pass legislation on a range of issues, effectively taking away the powers of Venezuela's elected congress, which was under the opposition's control. The move drew wide international condemnation.

Venezuela on the brink The West sanctions In response to the political crisis, the United States and European Union imposed a series of sanctions against ruling officials. The US blacklisted members of the Constituent Assembly and froze all of Maduro's assets that are subject to US jurisdiction. The EU banned arms sales to the country.

Venezuela on the brink Government victorious in regional elections In October 2017, Venezuela held two votes: regional elections and elections for governors, which were long overdue. The opposition boycotted the vote, but then split, as some candidates and small parties chose to participate. This caused a deep rift within Maduro's opponents. The government went on to sweep the vote, which detractors say was unfair and heavily favored the regime.

Venezuela on the brink Debt default In November 2017, the oil-rich, cash-poor nation faced its day of reckoning. Credit ratings agencies declared Venezuela and its state-run oil company in "selective default." But Russia offered to restructure the South American country's debt to ensure Caracas pays its other creditors. US and EU sanctions, however, limited the chance of an agreement.

Venezuela on the brink Presidential elections scheduled The National Assembly announced in January 2018 that it would grant Maduro's call for snap presidential elections. The electoral authority, CNE, held the elections on May 20. The EU, the US and 14 Latin American nations warned that they would not recognize the results. The mainstream MUD opposition alliance boycotted the vote, leaving only one possible outcome.

Venezuela on the brink Maduro wins ... Maduro was re-elected to a second six-year term with about 68 percent of the vote. Turnout was only 46 percent, according to electoral authorities. However, the MUD opposition alliance put turnout at less than 30 percent. The Organization of American States (OAS) called the elections neither free nor fair.

Venezuela on the brink ... Guaido assumes power But weeks into the new year, the situation took a drastic turn. On January 23, 2019, parliament president Juan Guaido declared himself interim president of Venezuela — a move that was quickly recognized by US President Donald Trump. Maduro called it a US-backed "coup." Days later, the US sanctioned Venezuela's state oil firm, while Guaido staked his claim on the country's foreign assets.



The United States has been leading efforts to oust Maduro since his re-election in 2018, which Washington considers illegitimate.

The US is one of many states supporting opposition leader Juan Guaido, who has failed to oust Maduro despite declaring himself Venezuela's rightful president.

Maduro maintains that Guaido is a puppet backed by the United States and other western countries seeking to oust him.

Supported by the military, Maduro has the ongoing support of China, Russia and Cuba.

Maduro has presided over a crumbling economy that has led to one of the worst refugee crises to ever hit Latin America.

Trade and migration in Mexico talks

Moving on to Mexico, Pompeo was due to meet with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard on Sunday morning, a day before the deadline on a key trade arrangement.

In June, Mexico averted punishing tariffs on shipments to the US by promising to restrict the flow of illegal migrants from Central America by July 22.

That 45-day period expires on Monday and should the US determine that Mexico has not done enough to stem the migrant tide, talks will start to change rules so that most asylum seekers apply for refuge in Mexico, and not in the United States.

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border Tijuana and San Diego's walled beach A large wall stretches into the Pacific Ocean at the beaches of San Diego and Tijuana, two populous cities separated by the US-Mexico border. It is one of the most secure areas of the frontier and is part of the 700 miles (1,126 kilometers) of fencing that have been completed thus far.

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border Politically divisive The fight over how to secure the border has divided Republicans, who support more fencing, and Democrats, who argue that using technology is more effective. Experts estimate it would cost $15-25 billion (€13-22 billion) to fully wall off the entire southern frontier.

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border The dangerous desert stretch Large swaths of the border are covered in desert, desolate and uninhabited. Many migrants try to cross these areas, where they fall victim to disorientation, dehydration and where the risk of death is high. Activists often leave water (pictured) and other supplies to help migrants survive the dangerous trek.

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border The Rio Grande Roughly 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) of the 1,933-mile border are covered by the snaking Rio Grande. Migrants regularly attempt to cross the river, either by swimming or on rafts. The calm appearance of the Rio Grande is deceitful, as it is a fast-moving river with dangerous currents.

The vast and perilous US-Mexico border Crowded points of entry The US-Mexico border is considered the most transited frontier in the world. Most of the movement takes place at the various points of entry, where lawful back-and-forth traffic and asylum-seekers meet. The Matamoros-Brownsville International Bridge (pictured) is one of 44 official points of entry and the last one before the border ends at the Gulf of Mexico. Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez



Mexico has long resisted pressure to accept this "safe third country" status.

Conditions at migrant camps on the US border have been strongly criticized by US lawmakers and rights' groups.

Ebrard said Mexico has fulfilled its commitment to reduce migration from Central America, in part by deploying 21,000 National Guardsmen.

