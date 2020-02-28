 US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel for annexation talks | News | DW | 13.05.2020

News

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo lands in Israel for annexation talks

The top US diplomat will meet Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz for talks on Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank. His visit comes amid escalating tension in the region.

Mike Pompeo (Reuters/A. Caballero-Reynolds)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Jerusalem on Wednesday, a day before Israel's new government is set to be sworn in and amid mounting tensions over Israel's plans to annex parts of the West Bank. 

Landing in Tel-Aviv, Pompeo proceeded directly to Jerusalem, marking Israel's first visit from a foreign official since January, when the country largely shut its borders to contain the spread of the coronavirus.  

Under an agreement between Benjamin Netanyahu of the right-wing Likud party and his former rival Benny Gantz of the centrist Blue and White alliance, Netanyahu will serve as prime minister for 18 months before switching places with Gantz in October 2021. The coalition comes after more than a year of political paralysis and three elections.

Israel postponed the swearing-in of their government by a day to accommodate Pompeo's visit.

Pompeo is scheduled to meet Netanyahu and Gantz for talks on the new Israeli government's plans to annex parts of the West Bank under US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace plan, which was unveiled in January.

They are also expected to discuss efforts to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.  

Escalating tension  

Pompeo's arrival comes amid heightened tension, as a Palestinian teenager was shot dead Wednesday by Israeli soldiers during clashes at Al-Fawar refugee camp, near Hebron in the southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian health ministry. Four other Palestinians were injured during the clashes.

A day earlier an Israeli soldier was killed during an arrest raid in the West Bank city of Jenin, when a large rock was thrown off a rooftop and fatally struck the soldier on the head, according to the Israeli military. It marked the first fatality among Israeli forces this year. 

  • UN Security Council 1967 (Getty Images/Keystone)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    UN Security Council Resolution 242, 1967

    United Nations Security Council Resolution 242, passed on November 22, 1967, called for the exchange of land for peace. Since then, many of the attempts to establish peace in the region have referred to 242. The resolution was written in accordance with Chapter VI of the UN Charter, under which resolutions are recommendations, not orders.

  • Sadat, Carter and Begin join hands after they signed the Camp David Accords in Washington 1979 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/B. Daugherty)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Accords, 1978

    A coalition of Arab states, led by Egypt and Syria, fought Israel in the Yom Kippur or October War in October 1973. The conflict eventually led to the secret peace talks that yielded two agreements after 12 days. This picture from March 26, 1979, shows Egyptian President Anwar Sadat, his US counterpart Jimmy Carter and Israeli Prime Minister Menachem Begin after signing the accords in Washington.

  • Palestinian negotiator Haidar Abdel Shafi speaks at the Madrid conference to other Middle East, US and Soviet Union delegates (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Hollander)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Madrid Conference, 1991

    The US and the former Soviet Union came together to organize a conference in the Spanish capital city of Madrid. The discussions involved Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, and Palestinians — not from the Palestinian Liberation Organization (PLO) — who met with Israeli negotiators for the first time. While the conference achieved little, it did create the framework for later, more productive talks.

  • Politicians sign the Oslo I Accord on the lawn of the White House in 1993 (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Sachs)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Oslo I Accord, 1993

    The negotiations in Norway between Israel and the PLO, the first direct meeting between the two parties, resulted in the the Oslo I Accord. The agreement was signed in the US in September 1993. It demanded that Israeli troops withdraw from West Bank and Gaza and a self-governing, interim Palestinian authority be set up for a five-year transitional period. A second accord was signed in 1995.

  • Ehud Barak, Bill Clinton and Yasser Arafat walk in the woods at Camp David (picture-alliance/AP Photo/R. Edmonds)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Camp David Summit Meeting, 2000

    US President Bill Clinton invited Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat to the retreat in July 2000 to discuss borders, security, settlements, refugees and Jerusalem. Despite the negotiations being more detailed than ever before, no agreement was concluded. The failure to reach a consensus at Camp David was followed by renewed Palestinian uprising, the Second Intifada.

  • Crown Prince Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz of Saudia Arabia shakes hands with Lebanese President Emile Lahoud at the Beirut summit (Getty Images/C. Kealy)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Arab Peace Initiative, 2002

    The Camp David negotiations were followed first by meetings in Washington and then in Cairo and Taba, Egypt — all without results. Later the Arab League proposed the Arab Peace Initiative in Beirut in March 2002. The plan called on Israel to withdraw to pre-1967 borders so that a Palestinian state could be set up in the West Bank and Gaza. In return, Arab countries would agree to recognize Israel.

  • Yasser Arafat meets the UK's Middle East Commissioner Lord Levy (Getty Iamges/AFP/J. Aruri)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    The Roadmap, 2003

    The US, EU, Russia and the UN worked together as the Middle East Quartet to develop a road map to peace. While Palestinian Prime Minister Mahmoud Abbas accepted the text, his Israeli counterpart Ariel Sharon had more reservations with the wording. The timetable called for a final agreement on a two-state solution to be reached in 2005. Unfortunately, it was never implemented.

  • Prime Minister Ehud Olmert, US President George W. and Palestinian Mahmoud abbas shake hands (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Thew)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Annapolis, 2007

    In 2007 US President George W. Bush hosted a conference in Annapolis, Maryland, to relaunch the peace process. Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas took part in talks with officials from the Quartet and over a dozen Arab states. It was agreed that further negotiations would be held with the goal of reaching a peace deal by the end of 2008.

  • Washington Israels Premierminister Benjamin Netanjahu, Palästinenser Präsident Mahmoud Abbasund Hillary Clinton (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Milner)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Washington, 2010

    In 2010, US Middle East Envoy George Mitchell convinced Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to agree to and implement a ten-month moratorium on settlements in disputed territories. Later, Netanyahu and Abbas agreed to relaunch direct negotiations to resolve all issues. Negotiations began in Washington in September 2010, but within weeks there was a deadlock.

  • Smoke rises after an air strike on Gaza in 2012 (picture-alliance/dpa)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Cycle of escalation and ceasefire continues

    A new round of violence broke out in and around Gaza late 2012. A ceasefire was reached between Israel and those in power in the Gaza Strip, which held until June 2014. The kidnapping and murder of three Israeli teenagers in June 2014 resulted in renewed violence and eventually led to the Israeli military operation Protective Edge. It ended with a ceasefire on August 26, 2014.

  • French Foriegn minister Jean-Marc Ayrault speaks onstage at the 2017 Paris summit (Reuters/T. Samson)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Paris summit, 2017

    Envoys from over 70 countries gathered in Paris, France, to discuss the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians. Netanyahu slammed the discussions as "rigged" against his country. Neither Israeli nor Palestinian representatives attended the summit. "A two-state solution is the only possible one," French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said at the opening of the event.

  • Israel Jerusalem Panorama (Reuters/A. Awad)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Deteriorating relations in 2017

    Despite the year's optimistic opening, 2017 brought further stagnation in the Israeli-Palestinian peace process. A deadly summer attack on Israeli police at the Temple Mount, a site holy to both Jews and Muslims, sparked deadly clashes. Then US President Donald Trump's plan to move the embassy to Jerusalem prompted Palestinian leader Abbas to say "the measures ... undermine all peace efforts."

  • Gazastreifen Gaza City | Protest gegen Donald Trump, USA (Reuters/M. Salem)

    A history of the Middle East peace process

    Trump's peace plan backfires, 2020

    US President Donald Trump presented a peace plan that freezes Israeli settlement construction but retains Israeli control over most of the illegal settlements it has already built. The plan would double Palestinian-controlled territory, but asks Palestine to cross a red line and accept the previously constructed West Bank settlements as Israeli territory. Palestine rejected the plan outright.

    Author: Aasim Saleem


Annexation of West Bank 

Pompeo declined to comment on whether the US administration supports unilateral annexation by Israel, saying he was meeting Netanyahu and Gantz to understand their perspectives on the matter.

US Ambassador David Friedman, who played a key role in the development of Trump's Middle East peace plan, has said Israel could begin annexing territory within weeks.

Israel captured the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Gaza Strip in the 1967 Mideast war and has since built settlements housing some 700,000 Israelis to extend its sovereignty. Palestinians seek these territories as part of a future independent state.

While most of the international community, including the United Nations, considers these settlements a violation of international law, Pompeo announced that Washington no longer believed that the settlements were inconsistent with international law.  

The Trump administration has stated it will support the annexation of parts of the West Bank for an eventual state as long as Israel agrees to peace talks with the Palestinians.

Under Trump's Middle East plan, Israel would be able to annex some 30% of the West Bank. Palestinians and most of the international community have opposed Israeli annexation. 

mvb/stb (AP, AFP, dpa) 

