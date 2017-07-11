US Secretary of State Antony Blinken outlines China policy in NATO speech

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken is set to deliver a speech on Wednesday addressing ties with China after on his second day of meetings with NATO partners.

Tensions between Beijing and the West have increased recently after the European Union, the United Kingdom, the US and Canada sanctioned Chinese officials and entities over alleged human rights abuse. China responded with retaliatory sanctions.

Blinken has paid his first visit to Europe since taking office as Washington seeks to rebuild transatlantic relations under US President Joe Biden.

Tackling Russia's 'aggressive' behavior

Ahead of Blinken's speech, NATO slammed the Kremlin's domestic and foreign policies.

"Despite years of pressure and efforts to engage in a meaningful dialogue, Russia has increased its pattern of repressive behavior at home and aggressive behavior abroad," NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said in a press conference on Wednesday.

The alliance demanded the immediate release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny and other political prisoners. NATO also condemned Russia's "destabilizing" of neighboring countries, the Kremlin's efforts to influence elections and backing cyberattacks.

"In response to Russia's actions, NATO has implemented the biggest enforcement of our collective defense in a generation. We have stepped up our hybrid and cyberdefenses We will remain vigilant," Stoltenberg said.

'Destructive nature of America's interests'

On Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov met in Guilin in southern China to position themselves against the "newly revived NATO alliance."

The Chinese and Russian foreign ministers said they viewed NATO's attempt at unity as an effort by Western, transatlantic powers to force their "rule-based understanding of world order on other countries."

Lavrov said he recognized the signature of what he called the "destructive nature of America's interests which rely upon political and military cold-war alliances."

Those "renewed alliances," he said, "are destined to undermine the architecture of international rule of law set forth by the United Nations."

China's growing influence on world politics is expected to be high up on the NATO heads of state's agenda during their upcoming June summit.

