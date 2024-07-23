US Secret Service boss to quit after Trump shooting: reports

Kimberly Cheatle, the head of the US Secret Service, is stepping down in the wake of the July 13 assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump at a rally.

US Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned on Tuesday, a day after admitting that the agency failed to prevent an assassination attempt against Donald Trump.

Cheatle had faced bipartisan calls to quit when questioned on security protocol around the July 13 Republican campaign rally in Pennsylvania.

What we know about the resignation

The resignation comes a day after Cheatle appeared before a congressional committee where both Democrats and Republicans had berated her over the security failures.

Cheatle admitted the attempt on Trump's life represented the Secret Service's "most significant operational failure" in decades.

While Cheatle said she took full responsibility for lapses, she angered lawmakers by not answering specific questions about the investigation.

The 20-year-old gunman, Thomas Matthew Crooks, was within 135 meters (157 yards) of the stage where the former president was speaking when he opened fire.

The failure came despite a threat on Trump's life from Iran leading to a ramping up of security for the former president ahead of the rally.

Trump was grazed in the right ear and one rally attendee was killed in the gunfire. The shooter was shot and killed by a Secret Service sniper.

More to follow...

rc/fb (AP, AFP, Reuters)