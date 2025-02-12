US says Ukraine regaining pre-2014 borders 'unrealistic'

02/13/2025 February 13, 2025 European countries reaffirm Ukraine support amid concerns over US position

European countries including Germany, France, and Britain, and the European Commission, issued a joint statement on Wednesday in support of Ukraine.

The countries also said they were keen to work with the United States on securing Ukraine's future.

"We are looking forward to discussing the way ahead together with our American allies. Our shared objectives should be to put Ukraine in a position of strength," according to the statement, which also included Poland, Italy, and Spain.

The statement comes amid contact between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The pair spoke on the phone on Wednesday, with the ongoing war in Ukraine on the agenda. Trump once again vowed to end the conflict without giving details on how or when.

Trump also said Putin would visit each other countries following an initial meeting in Saudi Arabia at an undetermined time.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) in March 2023 issued an arrest warrant for Putin — which was welcomed at the time by former US President Joe Biden — over alleged war crimes in Ukraine.

Moscow has denied the allegations and the warrant is unlikely to come to fruition as the ICC has no powers to arrest suspects without the cooperation of a country's government.