News

US says UAE, Israel agree to normalize ties

Israel's ambassador to Washington described the breakthrough with the United Arab Emirates as a "great day for peace." US President Donald Trump has also hailed the deal.

The United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish full diplomatic ties on Thursday in order to halt the annexation of occupied land sought by the Palestinians for their future state.

US President Trump delivered a statement from the Oval Office in which he said: "After 49 years, Israel and the United Arab Emirates will fully normalize their diplomatic relations."

Ron Dermer, Israel's ambassador in Washington, described the accord as a "great day for peace," before adding, "Israel deeply appreciates all President Trump has done to make this breakthrough possible."

