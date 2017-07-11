US says Kabul attack planner killed in drone strike

An alleged planner of the Kabul airport bombing was killed in a drone strike, the US military said in a statement late Friday.

The strike targeted a suspected member of the "Islamic State" (IS) in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar.

The Pentagon said the individual was killed in the strike.

Airstrike comes after Biden vowed retaliation

It comes after US President Joe Biden vowed to strike back against IS-K after the attack.

Watch video 00:28 White House: 'Our troops are still in danger'

The bombing at Kabul airport earlier this week killed at least 13 US soldiers and as many as 169 Afghans.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as new details become available.

wd/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)