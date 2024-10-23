US says it's time to end Gaza war after Hamas leader killed

Skip next section Germany's Baerbock warns Lebanon is 'on the brink'

10/23/2024 October 23, 2024 Germany's Baerbock warns Lebanon is 'on the brink'

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock meets with Lebanese House Speaker Nabih Berri in Beirut Image: picture alliance/dpa

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has warned that Lebanon is close to collapse after arriving for a visit to the country as Israel clashes with the militant group Hezbollah.

Baerbock is on her 12th trip to the Middle East since the Hamas attack of October 7 last year that sparked Israel's war in Gaza and now against Hezbollah in Lebanon.

"The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is becoming more desperate by the day," she said at the start of the trip, which was not previously announced because of security concerns.

"Hundreds of thousands of people are fleeing with their last belongings, children are being separated from their parents, hospitals are working at the limit of their capacity."

"Lebanon is on the brink of collapse."

Baerbock said Hamas allies Hezbollah are "hiding behind civilians and continuing to fire rockets at Israel."

She also cautioned that Israel must operate within "the narrow limits of the right to self-defense and international humanitarian law".

The minister said that "any deliberate attack on UN peacekeepers violates international humanitarian law."

The UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) has accused Israel of attacking its peacekeepers multiple times in recent weeks.

"All parties to the conflict also have an obligation to protect UN peacekeepers," said Baerbock. "The soldiers of UNIFIL have our full support. They are needed for a political solution to the conflict."