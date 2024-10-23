US says it's time to end Gaza war after Hamas leader killed

10/23/2024 October 23, 2024 Polio vaccine campaign postponed in northern Gaza

The World Health Organization (WHO) says that "intense bombardment" and "escalating violence" in northern Gaza have forced it to postpone the last phase of a child polio vaccination drive.

The necessary second round of vaccinations has been completed in central and southern Gaza. It had been due to begin on Wednesday in the north.

However, the WHO said it had been "compelled to postpone" the bid to give a second vaccine dose to 119,279 children in northern Gaza, where Israel has launched a major air and ground assault this month.

The UN health agency said the inoculation campaign was called off "due to the escalating violence, intense bombardment, mass displacement orders, and lack of assured humanitarian pauses across most of northern Gaza."

"The current conditions, including ongoing attacks on civilian infrastructure, continue to jeopardize people's safety and movement in northern Gaza, making it impossible for families to safely bring their children for vaccination," and for staff to operate, it added.

The vaccination drive began after the Gaza Strip confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years, with the war having left most medical facilities and sewage systems in the territory in ruins.

The highly infectious disease, mainly affecting children under the age of five, can cause deformities and paralysis, and is potentially fatal.