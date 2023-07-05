  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
PoliticsIran

US says it foiled Iran attempt to seize two oil tankers

15 minutes ago

The US Navy said Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran has often harassed ships attempting to cross the narrow strait, especially when tension with the US is heightened.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TSiB
A US Navy L3 Harris Arabian Fox MAST-13 drone boat and the US Coast Guard cutter USCGC John Scheuerman transit the Strait of Hormuz on Wednesday, April 19, 2023.
The Strait of Hormuz, where the seizure attempts took place, is a strategic narrow passageway through which some 20% of all crude oil goesImage: Vincent Aguirre/U.S. Coast Guard/AP/picture alliance

Iran tried to capture two oil tankers passing through international waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the US Navy said on Wednesday, adding that it foiled both attempts.

Both commercial ships eventually continued their voyages across the Gulf between Iran and Oman, the US Navy said.

What happened near the Strait of Hormuz?

US Navy Fifth Fleet spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said an Iranian navy vessel fired shots during its second seizure attempt on Wednesday. He added, however, that the firing caused no casualties or major damage.

"The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters," Hawkins was quoted as saying. "The US Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures."

Hawkins did not elaborate on how the US Navy halted the seizure attempts. No Iranian comment on the incident has yet been made, as per Iranian state news agency IRNA.

One of the tankers fired upon was a Bahamas-flagged, Greek-owned, US-managed crude oil tanker, maritime intelligence service Ambrey said. It was transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

How common is the Iranian seizure attempt?

The US accuses Iran of seizing at least five commercial vessels in the last two years, as well as harassing several others.

Many of the seizure and harassment incidents have taken place in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow but strategic passageway of the Persian/Arabian Gulf lies between Iran and Oman. It is a transit point to some 20% of all crude oil.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been high since former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA), a landmark accord between Iran and several world powers. As per the deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief.

Conflict felt on Hormuz island

rmt/jcg (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

The South Korean Hankuk Chemi ship

Iran-seized South Korean ship, captain released, Seoul says

Iran-seized South Korean ship, captain released, Seoul says

The Hankuk Chemi oil tanker was seized by Iranian authorities in early January. South Korea said the ship's captain and crew are in good health.
PoliticsApril 9, 2021
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

In this file photo taken on May 1, 2022, A Russian serviceman patrols the territory of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Station in Energodar.

Ukraine: Zelenskyy warns of 'provocations' at nuclear plant

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Emergency workers wearing white suits carry a stretcher, which has a body in white cloth on it, off a ship

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Canary Island migrant route to Spain proves deadly again

Migration10 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Two coast guard ships at sea

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Europe eyes the Philippines as Asian security anchor

Politics8 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Part of a glass bottle found in the shipwreck

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

German shipwreck's 400-year-old treasures uncovered

Culture10 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A conceptual representation of gene editing

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

GM food: EU rethinks rules on genetically modified crops

Science11 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

People walking through rubble

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

West Bank: Palestinians recount Jenin refugee camp ordeal

Conflicts9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business4 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage