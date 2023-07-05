US says it foiled Iran attempt to seize two oil tankers

The US Navy said Iran tried to seize two oil tankers near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. Iran has often harassed ships attempting to cross the narrow strait, especially when tension with the US is heightened.

Iran tried to capture two oil tankers passing through international waters near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, the US Navy said on Wednesday, adding that it foiled both attempts.

Both commercial ships eventually continued their voyages across the Gulf between Iran and Oman, the US Navy said.

What happened near the Strait of Hormuz?

US Navy Fifth Fleet spokesperson Timothy Hawkins said an Iranian navy vessel fired shots during its second seizure attempt on Wednesday. He added, however, that the firing caused no casualties or major damage.

"The Iranian navy did make attempts to seize commercial tankers lawfully transiting international waters," Hawkins was quoted as saying. "The US Navy responded immediately and prevented those seizures."

Hawkins did not elaborate on how the US Navy halted the seizure attempts. No Iranian comment on the incident has yet been made, as per Iranian state news agency IRNA.

One of the tankers fired upon was a Bahamas-flagged, Greek-owned, US-managed crude oil tanker, maritime intelligence service Ambrey said. It was transiting from the United Arab Emirates to Singapore.

How common is the Iranian seizure attempt?

The US accuses Iran of seizing at least five commercial vessels in the last two years, as well as harassing several others.

Many of the seizure and harassment incidents have taken place in and around the Strait of Hormuz. The narrow but strategic passageway of the Persian/Arabian Gulf lies between Iran and Oman. It is a transit point to some 20% of all crude oil.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been high since former US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPA), a landmark accord between Iran and several world powers. As per the deal, Tehran agreed to curb its nuclear program in exchange for sanction relief.

