US says 'Islamic State' attack planner killed in drone strike — live updates

This article was last updated at 2:55 UTC/GMT time. For coverage of yesterday's events in Afghanistan see here.

US conducts drone strike on suspected 'Islamic State' attack planner

An alleged attack planner belonging to the "Islamic State" Khorasan group (IS-K) was killed by a US drone strike in Afghanistan, the Pentagon said in a statement late Friday.

The strike targeted the suspected IS-K member in the eastern Afghan province of Nangahar.

It's unclear if the suspect played a role in the deadly Kabul airport bombing earlier this week.

"Initial indications are that we killed the target," the US Central Command spokesperson Bill Urban said. "We know of no civilian casualties."

It comes after US President Joe Biden vowed to strike back against IS-K after the attack.

"We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said in a White House address on Thursday.

The president also said he instructed the military to conduct operations against IS-K assets, leadership and facilities.

The bombing at Kabul airport earlier this week killed at least 13 US soldiers and as many as 169 Afghans.

IS-K has claimed responsibility for the attack, while the Taliban has denied involvement.

US Embassy in Kabul urges citizens to avoid airport

The US Embassy in Kabul has warned Americans to avoid Kabul airport due to security threats.

A statement from the embassy called on Americans at the Abbey, East, North or Ministry of Interior gates of the airport to leave "immediately."

wd/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)